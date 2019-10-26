3AW
  • Buy Swap and Sell – October 27

Buy Swap and Sell – October 27

10 hours ago
Darren James

Want a bargain? Got a bargain? Tune in with Darren James from 6am Saturday and Sunday.

HOUSE RULES

Phone 96 900 693 between 6-7am Saturdays and Sundays

Garage sales, fetes and events can be emailed to djames@3aw.com.au.

Darren doesn’t read out faxed or emailed items, he only reads events such as garage sales and fetes.

  • Each caller can sell a maximum of 3 items
  • Callers can only be on once every 4 weeks
  • Callers can only sell cars that are over 20 years old.
  • No animals of any kind can be advertised for sale or given away
Name Suburb Buying, swapping, selling Phone
Jack Burwood Kodak camera – best offer, crutches 0423 305 092
Paula Ballarat Generator $80 5331 5159
Glenda Ringwood Coffee table $30, lamp table $15 9879 3625
Verne East Doncaster Selling furniture for friend 0419 117 615 – Barbara
Rob Cranbourne BUY – old Holden 0408 355 513
Sharon Frankston East Antique chess set $550, three wise men statue $175, lamp $300 0474 710 303
Michael Aspendale Two guitars $175 (acoustic) and $350 (electric)  and computer $2000 or ono 0409 241 947
Carol Footscray Cat scratcher $80, cat cage $70 (both brand new) 9687 1753
Kevin Brighton East Two medical beds $250 each, George Foreman griller $50, crystal glasses $50 per box 0406 852 634
Sandra Langwarrin Samsung fridge $160 0419 030 245
Ian Ferntree Gully Sofa bed $400 0417 014 361
Pauline Sandringham Lounge suite $500, dressing table $300 0402 623 075
Stewart Tooradin Walker and fitness chair $70 for both 0439 364 122
Jim Frankston Two vintage coffin radios $200 each 0466 074 717
Michelle Tarneit Fridge/freezer $500, washing machine $300, dryer $200 0414 366 355
Beba Bundoora Chicken coup $offer, couch (two seater) $500, king size single bed $100 0419 567 121
Kerry Lilydale Shower chair $350 or ONO 0417 139 314
Jim Albert Park BUY – crystal set radio 0425 720 770 – after 10
Peter Dandenong area BUY – a pump for asthma, motor cycle helmet 0424 033 962
