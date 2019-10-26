Advertisement
Buy Swap and Sell – October 27
Want a bargain? Got a bargain? Tune in with Darren James from 6am Saturday and Sunday.
HOUSE RULES
Phone 96 900 693 between 6-7am Saturdays and Sundays
Garage sales, fetes and events can be emailed to djames@3aw.com.au.
Darren doesn’t read out faxed or emailed items, he only reads events such as garage sales and fetes.
- Each caller can sell a maximum of 3 items
- Callers can only be on once every 4 weeks
- Callers can only sell cars that are over 20 years old.
- No animals of any kind can be advertised for sale or given away
|Name
|Suburb
|Buying, swapping, selling
|Phone
|Jack
|Burwood
|Kodak camera – best offer, crutches
|0423 305 092
|Paula
|Ballarat
|Generator $80
|5331 5159
|Glenda
|Ringwood
|Coffee table $30, lamp table $15
|9879 3625
|Verne
|East Doncaster
|Selling furniture for friend
|0419 117 615 – Barbara
|Rob
|Cranbourne
|BUY – old Holden
|0408 355 513
|Sharon
|Frankston East
|Antique chess set $550, three wise men statue $175, lamp $300
|0474 710 303
|Michael
|Aspendale
|Two guitars $175 (acoustic) and $350 (electric) and computer $2000 or ono
|0409 241 947
|Carol
|Footscray
|Cat scratcher $80, cat cage $70 (both brand new)
|9687 1753
|Kevin
|Brighton East
|Two medical beds $250 each, George Foreman griller $50, crystal glasses $50 per box
|0406 852 634
|Sandra
|Langwarrin
|Samsung fridge $160
|0419 030 245
|Ian
|Ferntree Gully
|Sofa bed $400
|0417 014 361
|Pauline
|Sandringham
|Lounge suite $500, dressing table $300
|0402 623 075
|Stewart
|Tooradin
|Walker and fitness chair $70 for both
|0439 364 122
|Jim
|Frankston
|Two vintage coffin radios $200 each
|0466 074 717
|Michelle
|Tarneit
|Fridge/freezer $500, washing machine $300, dryer $200
|0414 366 355
|Beba
|Bundoora
|Chicken coup $offer, couch (two seater) $500, king size single bed $100
|0419 567 121
|Kerry
|Lilydale
|Shower chair $350 or ONO
|0417 139 314
|Jim
|Albert Park
|BUY – crystal set radio
|0425 720 770 – after 10
|Peter
|Dandenong area
|BUY – a pump for asthma, motor cycle helmet
|0424 033 962