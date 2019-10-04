Advertisement
Buy Swap and Sell – October 5
Want a bargain? Got a bargain? Tune in with Darren James from 6am Saturday and Sunday.
HOUSE RULES
Phone 96 900 693 between 6-7am Saturdays and Sundays
Garage sales, fetes and events can be emailed to djames@3aw.com.au.
Darren doesn’t read out faxed or emailed items, he only reads events such as garage sales and fetes.
- Each caller can sell a maximum of 3 items
- Callers can only be on once every 4 weeks
- Callers can only sell cars that are over 20 years old.
- No animals of any kind can be advertised for sale or given away
Items are posted online after midday after each show.
|Name
|Suburb
|Buying, swapping, selling
|Phone
|Peter
|Wheelers Hill
|BUY: Electric Stove
|0455 188 105
|Pam
|North Ringwood
|Fisher & Paykel upright freezer – Model E388L
|0412 788 198
|Mick
|Mitcham
|Freezer, Children’s Jeep and selection of DVD’s, CDs & VHS
|0434 392 160
|Jack
|Burwood
|Queen Sized bed with base
|0423 305 092
|Pauline
|Glenroy
|Sunbeam Electric BBQ Grill – two sides, Cannon electric typewriter and Eco-Electric heater
|0409 166 390
|Edna
|Huntingdale
|Electric floor polisher
|9544 1961
|Tim
|Warrandyte
|64 trailer, ride on mower & Suzuki i85 trail bike
|0400 953 983
|Phillip
|Glenroy
|Pop Caravan
|0417 568 524
|Robert
|Essendon
|BUY: Small car – Corolla, Hyundai or Mazda
|0402 296 879
|Nancy
|East Kew
|Potted plants – Garden is Open – 107 Kilby Rd, East Kew
|9859 3477
|Michael
|Mitcham
|Extension ladder, line trimmer and keyboard for iPad mini
|0413 548 595
|Sandra
|Doncaster
|Collection of vintage books and selection Man Magazines
|0428 745 859
|Peter
|Dromana
|7 piece dining setting, green backpack picnic set and four folder book set of Confident Cooking
|0418 552 606
|George
|Melton
|99 Model Fairlane
|0424 927 515
|Steve
|Melton South
|Three 7ft tall weeping cherry blossom trees and 12 page lift out Fair Well Victoria Park
|0423 450 723
|Gale
|Craigieburn
|Green Recliner
|0400 577 044
|Glenda
|Wantirna South
|Simpson Washing Machine
|0466 246 688
|Kerry
|Craigieburn
|Yamaha surround sound with seven small speakers and Ryobi Renovator with 13 piece attachment
|0400 160 212
|Graham
|Safety Beach
|Outdoor Pizza oven, Ryobi electric hedge trimmer and lawn bowls
|0414 670 566
|Adam
|Coburg
|Floor fans, chair and lights
|0425 768 502