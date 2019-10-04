3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Buy Swap and Sell – October 5

Buy Swap and Sell – October 5

9 hours ago
Darren James
Buy Swap Sell

Want a bargain? Got a bargain? Tune in with Darren James from 6am Saturday and Sunday.

HOUSE RULES

Phone 96 900 693 between 6-7am Saturdays and Sundays

Garage sales, fetes and events can be emailed to djames@3aw.com.au.

Darren doesn’t read out faxed or emailed items, he only reads events such as garage sales and fetes.

  • Each caller can sell a maximum of 3 items
  • Callers can only be on once every 4 weeks
  • Callers can only sell cars that are over 20 years old.
  • No animals of any kind can be advertised for sale or given away

Items are posted online after midday after each show.

Name Suburb Buying, swapping, selling Phone
Peter Wheelers Hill BUY: Electric Stove 0455 188 105
Pam North Ringwood Fisher & Paykel upright freezer – Model E388L 0412 788 198
Mick Mitcham Freezer, Children’s Jeep  and selection of DVD’s, CDs & VHS 0434 392 160
Jack Burwood Queen Sized bed with base 0423 305 092
Pauline Glenroy Sunbeam Electric BBQ Grill – two sides, Cannon electric typewriter and Eco-Electric heater 0409 166 390
Edna Huntingdale Electric floor polisher 9544 1961
Tim Warrandyte 64 trailer, ride on mower & Suzuki i85 trail bike 0400 953 983
Phillip Glenroy Pop Caravan 0417 568 524
Robert Essendon BUY: Small car – Corolla, Hyundai or Mazda 0402 296 879
Nancy East Kew Potted plants – Garden is Open – 107 Kilby Rd, East Kew 9859 3477
Michael Mitcham Extension ladder, line trimmer and keyboard for iPad mini 0413 548 595
Sandra Doncaster Collection of vintage books and selection Man Magazines 0428 745 859
Peter Dromana 7 piece dining setting, green backpack picnic set and four folder book set of Confident Cooking 0418 552 606
George Melton 99 Model Fairlane 0424 927 515
Steve Melton South Three 7ft tall weeping cherry blossom trees and 12 page lift out Fair Well Victoria Park 0423 450 723
Gale Craigieburn Green Recliner 0400 577 044
Glenda Wantirna South Simpson Washing Machine 0466 246 688
Kerry Craigieburn Yamaha surround sound with seven small speakers and Ryobi Renovator with 13 piece attachment 0400 160 212
Graham Safety Beach Outdoor Pizza oven, Ryobi electric hedge trimmer and lawn bowls 0414 670 566
Adam Coburg Floor fans, chair and lights 0425 768 502
Darren James
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332