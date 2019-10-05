3AW
  • Buy Swap and Sell – October 6

Buy Swap and Sell – October 6

7 hours ago
Darren James

Want a bargain? Got a bargain? Tune in with Darren James from 6am Saturday and Sunday.

HOUSE RULES

Phone 96 900 693 between 6-7am Saturdays and Sundays

Garage sales, fetes and events can be emailed to djames@3aw.com.au.

Darren doesn’t read out faxed or emailed items, he only reads events such as garage sales and fetes.

  • Each caller can sell a maximum of 3 items
  • Callers can only be on once every 4 weeks
  • Callers can only sell cars that are over 20 years old.
  • No animals of any kind can be advertised for sale or given away
Name Suburb Buying, swapping, selling Phone
Carol Warrigal Motor home $29,995 0488 555 505
Pat Eltham Bluestones $450 (150) 03 9439 2743
Nola Hoppers Crossing 2 tickets to Dame Edna $300, two brown leather chairs $450, air-conditioner $50 9974 3577
Anne Fingal Large table with eight chairs $1800, Jayco pop top van $8800. 0438 212 612
Tony St Helena FREE – dog kennel 0419 571 763
Anton Hampton Park Glass sliding door $450 0481 170 874
Valerie Cheltenham Bamboo glass top table $70, trolley $70, barbecue  $50 0407 548 002
Dianne Craigieburn Single bed $50 and wrench gun $600

BUY – chainsaw

 0412 392 213
Brendan Geelong 4 stroke mower $80, bench grinder $80, electric bed $240 0400 099 739
Angela Altona Card tables $20, outdoor umbrella $30, 2 spiral hair curlers $50 0410 401 306
Eva Ascot Vale 8 foot billiard table $200 0400 073 344
Lester Mount Waverley Train layout $1500 0421 602 938
Darren James
News
