Buy Swap and Sell – October 6
Want a bargain? Got a bargain? Tune in with Darren James from 6am Saturday and Sunday.
HOUSE RULES
Phone 96 900 693 between 6-7am Saturdays and Sundays
Garage sales, fetes and events can be emailed to djames@3aw.com.au.
Darren doesn’t read out faxed or emailed items, he only reads events such as garage sales and fetes.
- Each caller can sell a maximum of 3 items
- Callers can only be on once every 4 weeks
- Callers can only sell cars that are over 20 years old.
- No animals of any kind can be advertised for sale or given away
|Name
|Suburb
|Buying, swapping, selling
|Phone
|Carol
|Warrigal
|Motor home $29,995
|0488 555 505
|Pat
|Eltham
|Bluestones $450 (150)
|03 9439 2743
|Nola
|Hoppers Crossing
|2 tickets to Dame Edna $300, two brown leather chairs $450, air-conditioner $50
|9974 3577
|Anne
|Fingal
|Large table with eight chairs $1800, Jayco pop top van $8800.
|0438 212 612
|Tony
|St Helena
|FREE – dog kennel
|0419 571 763
|Anton
|Hampton Park
|Glass sliding door $450
|0481 170 874
|Valerie
|Cheltenham
|Bamboo glass top table $70, trolley $70, barbecue $50
|0407 548 002
|Dianne
|Craigieburn
|Single bed $50 and wrench gun $600
BUY – chainsaw
|0412 392 213
|Brendan
|Geelong
|4 stroke mower $80, bench grinder $80, electric bed $240
|0400 099 739
|Angela
|Altona
|Card tables $20, outdoor umbrella $30, 2 spiral hair curlers $50
|0410 401 306
|Eva
|Ascot Vale
|8 foot billiard table $200
|0400 073 344
|Lester
|Mount Waverley
|Train layout $1500
|0421 602 938