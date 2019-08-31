Advertisement
Buy, Swap and Sell – September 1
Want a bargain? Got a bargain? Tune in with Darren James from 6am Saturday and Sunday.
HOUSE RULES
Phone 96 900 693 between 6-7am Saturdays and Sundays
Garage sales, fetes and events can be emailed to djames@3aw.com.au.
Darren doesn’t read out faxed or emailed items, he only reads events such as garage sales and fetes.
- Each caller can sell a maximum of 3 items
- Callers can only be on once every 4 weeks
- Callers can only sell cars that are over 20 years old.
- No animals of any kind can be advertised for sale or given away
|Name
|Suburb
|Buying, swapping, selling
|Phone
|David
|Drysdale
|Lawn mower $1500. Two recliners $90 each
|0415 551 315
|Kevin
|Nunawading
|Plants – all varieties.
|0487 048 288
|Bob
|Mount Waverley
|Cooler $50, bird cards $best offer
|0407 887 889
|Karen
|Collingwood
|Sofa bed and doona $129
|0407 555 307
|Jason
|Murrumbeena
|Funny box $200
|0410 136 044
|Jenny
|Surrey Hills
|Car cover for 4WD $90, air fryer $200, juice and smoothie maker $300
|0417 321 138
|Annette
|Brunswick
|Claw foot bath $900, BUY – bumper bar for Mercedes
|0400 997 813
|Terry
|Altona
|Two single beds $200 each, fridge and freezer (mini) $80 for pair
|0403 379 671 – Jan
|Martin
|Langwarrin
|Sewing machine $450 or best offer
|0428 504 603 – Tony
|John
|Brookfield
|Pram $200 or best offer
|0423 015 793
|Rhonda
|Pakenham
|Sunbeam café creamer $80, sun block out curtains $100 or ONO, 10 porcelain dolls $100 each
|0414 708 601
|Anne
|Caulfield
|Large prints $70
|0417 516 898
|Colin
|Wheelers Hill
|LOOKING – terracotta roof tiles, one wheel for a Cadillac Eldorado, after 1994 Jag x300
|0419 878 461
|Bruce
|Cheltenham
|Extension ladder $120, pedal car $60 or ONO
|0408 135 516
|Jan
|Moonee Ponds
|Claw cast iron bath $450 or ONO
|0418 386 191
|Vince
|Wyndham Vale
|Three metre sailing boat $1100
|0452 662 426
|Joe
|East Bentleigh
|Car ramps $30, car stands $20, single bed $15 or best offer
|9503 8686
|Michael
|Balwyn
|Professional walker $250 or ONO
|0414 743 166
|Janey
|Sunbury
|Table with six chairs $350
|0412 830 695
|Garry
|Box Hill South
|Tow bar $200
|0413 587 762
|Gil
|Croydon
|FREE – laser light roofing material
|0438 026 410
|Nicole
|East Melbourne
|Hall table $150
|0417 523 339
|Sally
|West Footscray
|Paddington Bear set $40, collection of prints $10
|0400 584 452