3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Buy, Swap and Sell – September 1

Buy, Swap and Sell – September 1

12 hours ago
Darren James

Want a bargain? Got a bargain? Tune in with Darren James from 6am Saturday and Sunday.

HOUSE RULES

Phone 96 900 693 between 6-7am Saturdays and Sundays

Garage sales, fetes and events can be emailed to djames@3aw.com.au.

Darren doesn’t read out faxed or emailed items, he only reads events such as garage sales and fetes.

  • Each caller can sell a maximum of 3 items
  • Callers can only be on once every 4 weeks
  • Callers can only sell cars that are over 20 years old.
  • No animals of any kind can be advertised for sale or given away
Name Suburb Buying, swapping, selling Phone
David Drysdale Lawn mower $1500. Two recliners $90 each 0415 551 315
Kevin Nunawading Plants – all varieties. 0487 048 288
Bob Mount Waverley Cooler $50, bird cards $best offer 0407 887 889
Karen Collingwood Sofa bed and doona $129 0407 555 307
Jason Murrumbeena Funny box $200 0410 136 044
Jenny Surrey Hills Car cover for 4WD $90, air fryer $200, juice and smoothie maker $300 0417 321 138
Annette Brunswick Claw foot bath $900, BUY – bumper bar for Mercedes 0400 997 813
Terry Altona Two single beds $200 each, fridge and freezer (mini) $80 for pair 0403 379 671  – Jan
Martin Langwarrin Sewing machine $450 or best offer 0428 504 603 – Tony
John Brookfield Pram $200 or best offer 0423 015 793
Rhonda Pakenham Sunbeam café creamer $80, sun block out curtains $100 or ONO, 10 porcelain dolls $100 each 0414 708 601
Anne Caulfield Large prints $70 0417 516 898
Colin Wheelers Hill LOOKING – terracotta roof tiles, one wheel for a Cadillac Eldorado, after 1994 Jag x300 0419 878 461
Bruce Cheltenham Extension ladder $120, pedal car $60 or ONO 0408 135 516
Jan Moonee Ponds Claw cast iron bath $450 or ONO 0418 386 191
Vince Wyndham Vale Three metre sailing boat $1100 0452 662 426
Joe East Bentleigh Car ramps $30, car stands $20, single bed $15 or best offer 9503 8686
Michael Balwyn Professional walker $250 or ONO 0414 743 166
Janey Sunbury Table with six chairs $350 0412 830 695
Garry Box Hill South Tow bar $200 0413 587 762
Gil Croydon FREE – laser light roofing material 0438 026 410
Nicole East Melbourne Hall table $150 0417 523 339
Sally West Footscray Paddington Bear set $40, collection of prints $10 0400 584 452
Darren James
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332