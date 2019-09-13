3AW
  • Buy Swap and Sell – September 14

Buy Swap and Sell – September 14

2 hours ago
Darren James
Buy Swap Sell

Want a bargain? Got a bargain? Tune in with Darren James from 6am Saturday and Sunday.

HOUSE RULES

Phone 96 900 693 between 6-7am Saturdays and Sundays

Garage sales, fetes and events can be emailed to djames@3aw.com.au.

Darren doesn’t read out faxed or emailed items, he only reads events such as garage sales and fetes.

  • Each caller can sell a maximum of 3 items
  • Callers can only be on once every 4 weeks
  • Callers can only sell cars that are over 20 years old.
  • No animals of any kind can be advertised for sale or given away
Name Suburb Buying, swapping, selling Phone
Norm West Brunswick Metal door – $70
Bambillo mattress topper – $250		 9380 2355
Matt 1 Haines St
Cheltenham		 BBQ – $200
Bike – $200
Leather – $500		 0432 616 276
Graham Lower Templestowe Electric bike – $650
Dishwasher – $40
Wiring kit – $60		 0448 0904 77
John Mt Waverley Wave radio – $125
Sound bar – $125		 0434 914 214
Wendy Viewbank Rock paintings – $450
125m curtains – $300		 0417 281 143
Carmale Glen Waverley Two bundles of golden books -$15
Angel wings costume – $15
Party lights – $110		 0432 647 975
Peter Templestowe portable fridge – $75 0416 249 439
Greg Burwood caravan annex – $1500
antique lawn mower – best offer		 0420 231 101
Lois Preston ladies coats – $40-45 each 0418 355 480
Tim CBD Scooter – $2000 0481 250 281
Graham Croydon electric recliner chair – $400 0418 399 358
Marie Mooroolbark Gurney – $50
hedge trimmer – $40
backpack picnic set		 0414 369 213
Gavin Ringwood lounge sofa bed – $400 0411 969 138
Peter The Basin lawn mower – $80
ladder – $50		 0408 762 399
Shaun Gardenia Tractor – $2500 0477 775 344
Ben Officer BBQ spit – $250 0497 343 795
Norm Croydon mountain bike – $70 0414 359 221
Ketty East Brighton golf balls – $150 9576 8572
Angela Carrum Downs antique chair – $80 0411 148 313
Sandra Rye dog kennel – $80 0417 169937
Susanne Heathmont roof racks – $150 0414 799 849
Phillip Sunbury Ute tray 0408 031 869
Dean Blackburn leather couch – $100 0408 220 232
