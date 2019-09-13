Advertisement
Buy Swap and Sell – September 14
Want a bargain? Got a bargain? Tune in with Darren James from 6am Saturday and Sunday.
HOUSE RULES
Phone 96 900 693 between 6-7am Saturdays and Sundays
Garage sales, fetes and events can be emailed to djames@3aw.com.au.
Darren doesn’t read out faxed or emailed items, he only reads events such as garage sales and fetes.
- Each caller can sell a maximum of 3 items
- Callers can only be on once every 4 weeks
- Callers can only sell cars that are over 20 years old.
- No animals of any kind can be advertised for sale or given away
|Norm
|West Brunswick
|Metal door – $70
Bambillo mattress topper – $250
|9380 2355
|Matt
|1 Haines St
Cheltenham
|BBQ – $200
Bike – $200
Leather – $500
|0432 616 276
|Graham
|Lower Templestowe
|Electric bike – $650
Dishwasher – $40
Wiring kit – $60
|0448 0904 77
|John
|Mt Waverley
|Wave radio – $125
Sound bar – $125
|0434 914 214
|Wendy
|Viewbank
|Rock paintings – $450
125m curtains – $300
|0417 281 143
|Carmale
|Glen Waverley
|Two bundles of golden books -$15
Angel wings costume – $15
Party lights – $110
|0432 647 975
|Peter
|Templestowe
|portable fridge – $75
|0416 249 439
|Greg
|Burwood
|caravan annex – $1500
antique lawn mower – best offer
|0420 231 101
|Lois
|Preston
|ladies coats – $40-45 each
|0418 355 480
|Tim
|CBD
|Scooter – $2000
|0481 250 281
|Graham
|Croydon
|electric recliner chair – $400
|0418 399 358
|Marie
|Mooroolbark
|Gurney – $50
hedge trimmer – $40
backpack picnic set
|0414 369 213
|Gavin
|Ringwood
|lounge sofa bed – $400
|0411 969 138
|Peter
|The Basin
|lawn mower – $80
ladder – $50
|0408 762 399
|Shaun
|Gardenia
|Tractor – $2500
|0477 775 344
|Ben
|Officer
|BBQ spit – $250
|0497 343 795
|Norm
|Croydon
|mountain bike – $70
|0414 359 221
|Ketty
|East Brighton
|golf balls – $150
|9576 8572
|Angela
|Carrum Downs
|antique chair – $80
|0411 148 313
|Sandra
|Rye
|dog kennel – $80
|0417 169937
|Susanne
|Heathmont
|roof racks – $150
|0414 799 849
|Phillip
|Sunbury
|Ute tray
|0408 031 869
|Dean
|Blackburn
|leather couch – $100
|0408 220 232