Buy Swap and Sell – September 15
Want a bargain? Got a bargain? Tune in with Darren James from 6am Saturday and Sunday.
HOUSE RULES
Phone 96 900 693 between 6-7am Saturdays and Sundays
Garage sales, fetes and events can be emailed to djames@3aw.com.au.
Darren doesn’t read out faxed or emailed items, he only reads events such as garage sales and fetes.
- Each caller can sell a maximum of 3 items
- Callers can only be on once every 4 weeks
- Callers can only sell cars that are over 20 years old.
- No animals of any kind can be advertised for sale or given away
|Anne
|Nunawading
|TV Cabinet – $200
BBQ – $150
Electric chair – $250
|9872 6894
|Ian
|Bentleigh
|2 tickets to Military Tattoo (Sydney) – $offer
Wooden door – $600
|0418 326 663
|Tony
|Rowville
|Front bumper bar with lights – $250
Rear drums with plates – $200
Headlights for LH Torana – $100
|0402 575 445
|Robert
|Burwood
|Queen sized bed mattress and base – $300
|0423 305 092
|Sue
|Ringwood
|Circular saw – $80
Electric spray painter – $35
Stainless steel rangehood – $100
|0403 313 312
|Helen
|Geelong
|Honda VT Motorcycle – $5500
|0413 103 713
|Mal
|Brighton
|Piano – $3000
|0478 811 115
|Carmel
|Wanturna
|Mobility scooter with new battery – $799
|9729 7540
|Soapy
|Richmond
|Queen size metal bed base – $90
|0410 486 915
|Weeks
|Mont Albert North
|Victoria Hill automotives 4 volumes
Herald Paintings books
Little golden books
|9897 4138
|Barbara
|Doreen
|Childs play pen – $80
Golf balls – $offer
Green lounge chairs – $80 each
|9717 3678
|James
|Seaford
|Dashboard for Nissan 280z with extra parts – $400
|0400 205 489
|Peter
|Patterson Lakes
|King single – $50
Double bed – $70 Lounge Suite – $180
|0410 522 580
|Jim
|North Balwyn
|Wall unit – $400
Desk – $50
Laive – $400
|9859 4780
|Kevin
|Altona
|Internal door – $10
Box of 78 records – $15
Lazy susan – $10
|0401 869 511
|Sue
|Doncaster
|Collection of spanners – $75
|0408 308 296
|Jessica
|Boronia
|LOOKING – Telefunken Remote for DVD player
|0401 017 192