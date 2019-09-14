3AW
Buy Swap and Sell – September 15

1 min ago
Darren James
Buy Swap Sell

Want a bargain? Got a bargain? Tune in with Darren James from 6am Saturday and Sunday.

HOUSE RULES

Phone 96 900 693 between 6-7am Saturdays and Sundays

Garage sales, fetes and events can be emailed to djames@3aw.com.au.

Darren doesn’t read out faxed or emailed items, he only reads events such as garage sales and fetes.

  • Each caller can sell a maximum of 3 items
  • Callers can only be on once every 4 weeks
  • Callers can only sell cars that are over 20 years old.
  • No animals of any kind can be advertised for sale or given away
Anne Nunawading TV Cabinet – $200
BBQ – $150
Electric chair – $250		 9872 6894
Ian Bentleigh 2 tickets to Military Tattoo (Sydney) – $offer
Wooden door – $600		 0418 326 663
Tony Rowville Front bumper bar with lights – $250
Rear drums with plates – $200
Headlights for LH Torana – $100		 0402 575 445
Robert Burwood Queen sized bed mattress and base – $300 0423 305 092
Sue Ringwood Circular saw – $80
Electric spray painter – $35
Stainless steel rangehood – $100		 0403 313 312
Helen Geelong Honda VT Motorcycle – $5500 0413 103 713
Mal Brighton Piano – $3000 0478 811 115
Carmel Wanturna Mobility scooter with new battery – $799 9729 7540
Soapy Richmond Queen size metal bed base – $90 0410 486 915
Weeks Mont Albert North Victoria Hill automotives 4 volumes
Herald Paintings books
Little golden books		 9897 4138
Barbara Doreen Childs play pen – $80
Golf balls – $offer
Green lounge chairs – $80 each		 9717 3678
James Seaford Dashboard for Nissan 280z with extra parts – $400 0400 205 489
Peter Patterson Lakes King single – $50
Double bed – $70 Lounge Suite – $180		 0410 522 580
Jim North Balwyn Wall unit – $400
Desk – $50
Laive – $400		 9859 4780
Kevin Altona Internal door – $10
Box of 78 records – $15
Lazy susan – $10		 0401 869 511
Sue Doncaster Collection of spanners – $75 0408 308 296
Jessica Boronia LOOKING – Telefunken Remote for DVD player 0401 017 192
