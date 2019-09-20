Advertisement
Buy Swap and Sell – September 21
Want a bargain? Got a bargain? Tune in with Darren James from 6am Saturday and Sunday.
HOUSE RULES
Phone 96 900 693 between 6-7am Saturdays and Sundays
Garage sales, fetes and events can be emailed to djames@3aw.com.au.
Darren doesn’t read out faxed or emailed items, he only reads events such as garage sales and fetes.
- Each caller can sell a maximum of 3 items
- Callers can only be on once every 4 weeks
- Callers can only sell cars that are over 20 years old.
- No animals of any kind can be advertised for sale or given away
|Mary
|Altona
|Recliner chair – $50
10L of paint – $20
Putting partner – $20
|0433 00 19 89
|Sophie
|Mill Park
|Jarra kitchen – $3500
|0401 474 160
|Joe
|Wallan
|Tinny and trailer – $6500
Electric planer – $650
|0400 190 249
|Darryl
|Bentleigh East
|Antique pedal organ – $120
60 carro lamps – $2900
Holden archives – $260
|0422 741 056
|John
|Mt Martha
|7 piece outdoor setting – $300
|0400 243 898
|Pat
|Cranbourne
|Grand Piano – $10000
|5990 9050
|Mike
|Port Melbourne
|3 box set DVDs – $10 each
|0419 895 200
|Tim
|South Gisbourne
|Lounge suite – $500
|0412 23 23 23
|Peter
|Melton
|Suzuki Motorcycle – $5000
|0419 11 99 09
|Simon
|Glen Roy
|1965 Mustang – $28000
|0409 138 466
|Angelo
|Roxborough Park
|BBQ – $175
Radiogram – $200
Records – $2 each
|0426 43 49 19
|Kev
|Mentone
|LOOKING – storage for tinny on trailer
and 4 wheel Drive
Nissan Pulsar EAA 245 (stolen from Mentone)
|0439 583 612
|Ron
|Whittlesea
|Electric BBQ – $450
|0418 557 489
|Jaun
|Essendon
|Blue grey Couch – $250
|0417 011 086
|Jennifer
|Pakenham
|Sewing machine – $250
Antique white cane pram – $200
Mens ¾ beige coat – $40
|5940 4352
|Vince
|Diggers Rest
|Hedge cutter – $100
|040 21 23 038
|Mario
|Deer Park
|Ford and Honda Rim and tyres – $205
Electric lawn edger – $100
2 Girls bikes – $50 both
|0414 283 472
|Peter
|Camberwell
|3 japanese maple tree – $110
|0418 22 00 15
|Ted
|Cranbourne
|Split system Air conditioner – $450
|0409 796 046
|Collin
|Moorabin
|3 piece lounge suite – $900
|9553 23 65
|Les
|Rosanna
|3 Ford Alloy Rims – $320
Waterco spa pump – $700
Upright Freezer – $75
|0466 666 379 (Allen)