Buy Swap and Sell – September 21

2 hours ago
Darren James
Buy Swap Sell

Want a bargain? Got a bargain? Tune in with Darren James from 6am Saturday and Sunday.

HOUSE RULES

Phone 96 900 693 between 6-7am Saturdays and Sundays

Garage sales, fetes and events can be emailed to djames@3aw.com.au.

Darren doesn’t read out faxed or emailed items, he only reads events such as garage sales and fetes.

  • Each caller can sell a maximum of 3 items
  • Callers can only be on once every 4 weeks
  • Callers can only sell cars that are over 20 years old.
  • No animals of any kind can be advertised for sale or given away
Mary Altona Recliner chair – $50
10L of paint – $20
Putting partner – $20		 0433 00 19 89
Sophie Mill Park Jarra kitchen – $3500 0401 474 160
Joe Wallan Tinny and trailer – $6500
Electric planer – $650		 0400 190 249
Darryl Bentleigh East Antique pedal organ – $120
60 carro lamps – $2900
Holden archives – $260		 0422 741 056
John Mt Martha 7 piece outdoor setting – $300 0400 243 898
Pat Cranbourne Grand Piano – $10000 5990 9050
Mike Port Melbourne 3 box set DVDs – $10 each 0419 895 200
Tim South Gisbourne Lounge suite – $500 0412 23 23 23
Peter Melton Suzuki Motorcycle – $5000 0419 11 99 09
Simon Glen Roy 1965 Mustang – $28000 0409 138 466
Angelo Roxborough Park BBQ – $175
Radiogram – $200
Records – $2 each		 0426 43 49 19
Kev Mentone LOOKING – storage for tinny on trailer
and 4 wheel Drive
Nissan Pulsar EAA 245 (stolen from Mentone)		 0439 583 612
Ron Whittlesea Electric BBQ – $450 0418 557 489
Jaun Essendon Blue grey Couch – $250 0417 011 086
Jennifer Pakenham Sewing machine – $250
Antique white cane pram – $200
Mens ¾ beige coat – $40		 5940 4352
Vince Diggers Rest Hedge cutter – $100 040 21 23 038
Mario Deer Park Ford and Honda Rim and tyres – $205
Electric lawn edger – $100
2 Girls bikes – $50 both		 0414 283 472
Peter Camberwell 3 japanese maple tree – $110 0418 22 00 15
Ted Cranbourne Split system Air conditioner – $450 0409 796 046
Collin Moorabin 3 piece lounge suite – $900 9553 23 65
Les Rosanna 3 Ford Alloy Rims – $320
Waterco spa pump – $700
Upright Freezer – $75		 0466 666 379 (Allen)
