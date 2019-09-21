3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Buy Swap and Sell – September 22

Buy Swap and Sell – September 22

6 hours ago
Darren James

Want a bargain? Got a bargain? Tune in with Darren James from 6am Saturday and Sunday.

HOUSE RULES

Phone 96 900 693 between 6-7am Saturdays and Sundays

Garage sales, fetes and events can be emailed to djames@3aw.com.au.

Darren doesn’t read out faxed or emailed items, he only reads events such as garage sales and fetes.

  • Each caller can sell a maximum of 3 items
  • Callers can only be on once every 4 weeks
  • Callers can only sell cars that are over 20 years old.
  • No animals of any kind can be advertised for sale or given away
Name Suburb Buying, swapping, selling Phone
Paul Narre Warren Trailer $280 0458 111 796
Jenny Ferntree Gully Electric wheelchair $6000 0478 949 300
Leanne Sunbury Basketball and basketball stand – FREE. Looking for crystals (geode). 0409 970 916
Gwen Capel Sound Trailer $450 or ONO. 6 x 4. 0428 556 506
Gayle Diamond Valley Gazebo $45 (new), long table 6 x 2 $30 0409 864 293
Dianne Grantville 1999 Subaru outback $1,500 0407 825 366
Tahlee Caulfield Home demolition sale – flooring ect for sale. Assorted prices. 0411 308 166
David Richmond 6 metre boat – $24,500 0431 112 062
Ted Hoppers Crossing FREE – spa pool 0479 159 921
Ross North Caulfield Two beds and mattresses – single and double – $100 each 0419 419 519
Margaret Viewbank VW transporter T5 cargo barrier $100, two sheets of footy cards – offers after 11am. 9459 9868
Veronica Altona Meadows New mattress (still in bag) and bed base (double) $400 or ONO, fridge cooler $200, two armchairs (tan) $30 each. 0415 556 783
Pam Hampton Park Outdoor table with six chairs and two lounges $50 or best offer. 0414 788 644
John Narre Warren South Queen sized leather look bed $500, barbecue grill (new) $100 0402 274 769
Stewart Mooroolbark Camper trailer $1000 9726 6438
Colleen Parkdale FREE – kitchen, queen sized bed $300 on ONO, timber antique wash stand $250 or best offer 0418 551 551
Andrew Edithvale Dining setting $300 or best offer 0497 857 740
Glenda Ringwood Entertainment unit $50 9879 3625
Liz South Frankston Couple of doll houses $15 each, portable cot $50 0409 702 059
Nick Glenroy Deep freezer $99, exercise bike $50 9306 3083
Darren James
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332