Advertisement
Buy Swap and Sell – September 22
Want a bargain? Got a bargain? Tune in with Darren James from 6am Saturday and Sunday.
HOUSE RULES
Phone 96 900 693 between 6-7am Saturdays and Sundays
Garage sales, fetes and events can be emailed to djames@3aw.com.au.
Darren doesn’t read out faxed or emailed items, he only reads events such as garage sales and fetes.
- Each caller can sell a maximum of 3 items
- Callers can only be on once every 4 weeks
- Callers can only sell cars that are over 20 years old.
- No animals of any kind can be advertised for sale or given away
|Name
|Suburb
|Buying, swapping, selling
|Phone
|Paul
|Narre Warren
|Trailer $280
|0458 111 796
|Jenny
|Ferntree Gully
|Electric wheelchair $6000
|0478 949 300
|Leanne
|Sunbury
|Basketball and basketball stand – FREE. Looking for crystals (geode).
|0409 970 916
|Gwen
|Capel Sound
|Trailer $450 or ONO. 6 x 4.
|0428 556 506
|Gayle
|Diamond Valley
|Gazebo $45 (new), long table 6 x 2 $30
|0409 864 293
|Dianne
|Grantville
|1999 Subaru outback $1,500
|0407 825 366
|Tahlee
|Caulfield
|Home demolition sale – flooring ect for sale. Assorted prices.
|0411 308 166
|David
|Richmond
|6 metre boat – $24,500
|0431 112 062
|Ted
|Hoppers Crossing
|FREE – spa pool
|0479 159 921
|Ross
|North Caulfield
|Two beds and mattresses – single and double – $100 each
|0419 419 519
|Margaret
|Viewbank
|VW transporter T5 cargo barrier $100, two sheets of footy cards – offers after 11am.
|9459 9868
|Veronica
|Altona Meadows
|New mattress (still in bag) and bed base (double) $400 or ONO, fridge cooler $200, two armchairs (tan) $30 each.
|0415 556 783
|Pam
|Hampton Park
|Outdoor table with six chairs and two lounges $50 or best offer.
|0414 788 644
|John
|Narre Warren South
|Queen sized leather look bed $500, barbecue grill (new) $100
|0402 274 769
|Stewart
|Mooroolbark
|Camper trailer $1000
|9726 6438
|Colleen
|Parkdale
|FREE – kitchen, queen sized bed $300 on ONO, timber antique wash stand $250 or best offer
|0418 551 551
|Andrew
|Edithvale
|Dining setting $300 or best offer
|0497 857 740
|Glenda
|Ringwood
|Entertainment unit $50
|9879 3625
|Liz
|South Frankston
|Couple of doll houses $15 each, portable cot $50
|0409 702 059
|Nick
|Glenroy
|Deep freezer $99, exercise bike $50
|9306 3083