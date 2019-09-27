Advertisement
Buy Swap and Sell – September 28
Want a bargain? Got a bargain? Tune in with Darren James from 6am Saturday and Sunday.
HOUSE RULES
Phone 96 900 693 between 6-7am Saturdays and Sundays
Garage sales, fetes and events can be emailed to djames@3aw.com.au.
Darren doesn’t read out faxed or emailed items, he only reads events such as garage sales and fetes.
- Each caller can sell a maximum of 3 items
- Callers can only be on once every 4 weeks
- Callers can only sell cars that are over 20 years old.
- No animals of any kind can be advertised for sale or given away
Items are posted online after midday after each show.
|Name
|Suburb
|Buying, swapping, selling
|Phone
|John
|Somerville
|20L fridge – $350
Washing machine – $150
Watches and jewellery – $400
|0439 740 970
|Chris
|Sandringham
|Four bar stools – $100
Dressing table – $300
Display cabinet – $100
|0402 623 075
|John
|Yarra Junction
|Granite slab – $700
Bakery appliances – negotiable
|0449 596 255
|Mary
|Ivanhoe
|Four dining chairs – $80
|0407 668 654
|Ron
|Doncaster
|Beetle 1968 Superbug – $28-32,000
Assorted women’s clothing
|0438 574 909
|Helen
|Noble Park
|Looking for an old Simpson dryer
|0423 722 099
|Russ
|Leopold
|Tiger figurine for Tigers fans – $100
|0438 299 460
|Jillian
|Frankston
|Two two-seater couches – $500 each
|0407 559 335
|Alan
|Travencore
|1969 Richmond footy record – $100
Lamp shades – negotiable
|0412 143 660
|Sylvia
|Hampton
|Bentleigh market at Centre Rd
|9598 8649
|John
|Knoxfield
|Six bikes – $20-60
Wheelchair – $300
Walker – $80
|9764 0202
|Jean
|Ringwood
|Looking for a tub chair
|0402 345 616
|Gayle
|Malvern
|Two duffle bags – $50 each
Fitness ball – $15
|0419 318 521
|Joan
|Corrigan
|Double bed and mattress – $400
|0424 922 447
|Josh
|Clarinda
|Trailer – $300
|0423 361 766