Buy Swap and Sell – September 28

10 hours ago
Darren James
Buy Swap Sell

Want a bargain? Got a bargain? Tune in with Darren James from 6am Saturday and Sunday.

HOUSE RULES

Phone 96 900 693 between 6-7am Saturdays and Sundays

Garage sales, fetes and events can be emailed to djames@3aw.com.au.

Darren doesn’t read out faxed or emailed items, he only reads events such as garage sales and fetes.

  • Each caller can sell a maximum of 3 items
  • Callers can only be on once every 4 weeks
  • Callers can only sell cars that are over 20 years old.
  • No animals of any kind can be advertised for sale or given away

Items are posted online after midday after each show.

Name Suburb Buying, swapping, selling Phone
John Somerville 20L fridge – $350
Washing machine – $150
Watches and jewellery – $400		 0439 740 970
Chris Sandringham Four bar stools – $100
Dressing table – $300
Display cabinet – $100		 0402 623 075
John Yarra Junction Granite slab – $700
Bakery appliances – negotiable		 0449 596 255
Mary Ivanhoe Four dining chairs – $80 0407 668 654
Ron Doncaster Beetle 1968 Superbug – $28-32,000
Assorted women’s clothing		 0438 574 909
Helen Noble Park Looking for an old Simpson dryer 0423 722 099
Russ Leopold Tiger figurine for Tigers fans – $100 0438 299 460
Jillian Frankston Two two-seater couches – $500 each 0407 559 335
Alan Travencore 1969 Richmond footy record – $100
Lamp shades – negotiable		 0412 143 660
Sylvia Hampton Bentleigh market at Centre Rd 9598 8649
John Knoxfield Six bikes – $20-60
Wheelchair – $300
Walker – $80		 9764 0202
Jean Ringwood Looking for a tub chair 0402 345 616
Gayle Malvern Two duffle bags – $50 each
Fitness ball – $15		 0419 318 521
Joan Corrigan Double bed and mattress – $400 0424 922 447
Josh Clarinda Trailer – $300 0423 361 766
