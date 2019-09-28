Advertisement
Buy Swap and Sell – September 29
Want a bargain? Got a bargain? Tune in with Darren James from 6am Saturday and Sunday.
HOUSE RULES
Phone 96 900 693 between 6-7am Saturdays and Sundays
Garage sales, fetes and events can be emailed to djames@3aw.com.au.
Darren doesn’t read out faxed or emailed items, he only reads events such as garage sales and fetes.
- Each caller can sell a maximum of 3 items
- Callers can only be on once every 4 weeks
- Callers can only sell cars that are over 20 years old.
- No animals of any kind can be advertised for sale or given away
|Name
|Suburb
|Buying, swapping, selling
|Phone
|Nick
|Glen Waverley
|Water tank $180, golf clubs $100
|9560 8870
|Kevin
|Campbellfield
|Floor tiles $100 for 15 square metres
|0407 321 383
|Annette
|Brunswick
|Bench press $50
|0400 997 813
|Mary
|North Ringwood
|Lounge suite $200 and dining room suite $300
|9876 1744
|Graham
|Wantirna South
|Top loader washing machine $175
|0414 701 316
|Leonie
|Cheltenham
|Cocktail dress and jacket $200
|9583 0579
|Ron
|Doncaster
|1968 Beetle $22,000 and linen $100
|0438 574 909
|Ricki
|Strathmore
|Potted plant $25
|0411 721 347
|Frank
|Templestowe
|BUY – aluminium extension ladder
|0438 886 823
|Jennifer
|Healesville
|Camper trailer $16,000
|0430 457 808
|Tony
|Sunbury
|FREE – two lounge suites
|0418 321 317
|Glenda
|Ringwood
|TV entertainment unit $80
|9879 2625
|Neville
|East Burwood
|Garden edger $20, disabled walkers $20, shower stools $20
|9803 3796
|Graham
|Dingley Village
|Two folding ramps $50 and $75
|0425 784 302
|Jenny
|Officer
|Crystal cabinet $300, dining table $150, music system $300
|0450 177 900 – Christine
|Jim
|North Balwyn
|Wall unit $400, desk $50
|9859 4780
|Lorraine
|Lower Templestowe
|Three large containers of Tupperware – nothing over $10
|0421 973 292
|Ernie
|Thomastown
|Three bikes $35 each
|9466 1637
|Graham
|Northcote
|FREE – window frame, water heater, billiard cue stand
|0405 704 910
|Jill
|Lyndhurst
|Double bed and mattress and tall boy and side table $200, two seater sofa $50
|0418 344 619
|Shane
|Warrigal
|Three seater couch $200 or ONO
|0477 367 771
|Joe
|Doncaster
|Bed head and side table $1200, desk $250, single bed $100
|0421 834 768
|Roger
|Leopold
|Black leather twin recliner $500
|0407 138 371