Buy Swap and Sell – September 29

9 hours ago
Darren James

Want a bargain? Got a bargain? Tune in with Darren James from 6am Saturday and Sunday.

HOUSE RULES

Phone 96 900 693 between 6-7am Saturdays and Sundays

Garage sales, fetes and events can be emailed to djames@3aw.com.au.

Darren doesn’t read out faxed or emailed items, he only reads events such as garage sales and fetes.

  • Each caller can sell a maximum of 3 items
  • Callers can only be on once every 4 weeks
  • Callers can only sell cars that are over 20 years old.
  • No animals of any kind can be advertised for sale or given away
Name Suburb Buying, swapping, selling Phone
Nick Glen Waverley Water tank $180, golf clubs $100 9560 8870
Kevin Campbellfield Floor tiles $100 for 15 square metres 0407 321 383
Annette Brunswick Bench press $50 0400 997 813
Mary North Ringwood Lounge suite $200 and dining room suite $300 9876 1744
Graham Wantirna South Top loader washing machine $175 0414 701 316
Leonie Cheltenham Cocktail dress and jacket $200 9583 0579
Ron Doncaster 1968 Beetle $22,000 and linen $100 0438 574 909
Ricki Strathmore Potted plant $25 0411 721 347
Frank Templestowe BUY – aluminium extension ladder 0438 886 823
Jennifer Healesville Camper trailer $16,000 0430 457 808
Tony Sunbury FREE – two lounge suites 0418 321 317
Glenda Ringwood TV entertainment unit $80 9879 2625
Neville East Burwood Garden edger $20, disabled walkers $20, shower stools $20 9803 3796
Graham Dingley Village Two folding ramps $50 and $75 0425 784 302
Jenny Officer Crystal cabinet $300, dining table $150, music system $300 0450 177 900 – Christine
Jim North Balwyn Wall unit $400, desk $50 9859 4780
Lorraine Lower Templestowe Three large containers of Tupperware – nothing over $10 0421 973 292
Ernie Thomastown Three bikes $35 each 9466 1637
Graham Northcote FREE – window frame, water heater, billiard cue stand 0405 704 910
Jill Lyndhurst Double bed and mattress and tall boy and side table $200, two seater sofa $50 0418 344 619
Shane Warrigal Three seater couch $200 or ONO 0477 367 771
Joe Doncaster Bed head and side table $1200, desk $250, single bed $100 0421 834 768
Roger Leopold Black leather twin recliner $500 0407 138 371
Darren James
