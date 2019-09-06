3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Buy, Swap and Sell – September 7

Buy, Swap and Sell – September 7

3 hours ago
Darren James
Buy Swap Sell

Want a bargain? Got a bargain? Tune in with Darren James from 6am Saturday and Sunday.

HOUSE RULES

Phone 96 900 693 between 6-7am Saturdays and Sundays

Garage sales, fetes and events can be emailed to djames@3aw.com.au.

Darren doesn’t read out faxed or emailed items, he only reads events such as garage sales and fetes.

  • Each caller can sell a maximum of 3 items
  • Callers can only be on once every 4 weeks
  • Callers can only sell cars that are over 20 years old.
  • No animals of any kind can be advertised for sale or given away
Name Suburb Buying, swapping, selling Phone
Olive Tyabb Polished pine desk with filing cabinet and chair, art deco China cabinet & bedside cabinet 5977 4415
Sue Sunbury Aluminium Silver Fridge, front loader dryer & tools 0417 418 941
Pauline Glenroy 2.5 horse power 40L tank air compressor, custom built 2.5 seater that opens up to double bed & queen sized timber bed head 0409 166 390
Lou Altona Three piece billiard cue in a case 0403 965 859
Keith Cheltenham Two black leather recliner chairs & golf driver 9583 8989
Rosie Glen Iris Colour bond roofing sheets and a cot 9822 5394
Julie Mt Waverly Diamond bracelet – 27 diamonds (insured for $3200) 0459 677 872
Mark Stawell Pedal powered Postie bike 0419 537 120
Robyn Bundoora BUY: Empty beer bottles 0404 088 058
Kate North Balwyn 500 copies of Readers Digest dating back to 1960 0410 635 927
Ray Templestowe John Deer Lawn Mower, Victa Lawn Mower & Russell Hobbs vacuum cleaner 0498 027 181
Phillip Cranbourne East Pride go-go mobility scooter 5991 5004
Anne Parkdale Giveaway Gum Tree timber wood 0417 102 073
Tessy Dallas 1988 Encyclopaedia 9359 0817
Meryl Monbulk Three cane chairs and laminated desk 0418 324 254
Mary Essendon Dining room suite solid table and wall unit 9337 4863
Faye Healesville 1m square mirror with eagle on top, hall table and cast iron bath 0411 234 048
Len Nunawading Stuff for a man cave 0418 327 824
Simon Frankston Upright smoker 0427 542 182
Murray Bentleigh Glass top Table

BUY: BBQ

 0419 314 102

 

Darren James
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332