Advertisement
Buy, Swap and Sell – September 8
Want a bargain? Got a bargain? Tune in with Darren James from 6am Saturday and Sunday.
HOUSE RULES
Phone 96 900 693 between 6-7am Saturdays and Sundays
Garage sales, fetes and events can be emailed to djames@3aw.com.au.
Darren doesn’t read out faxed or emailed items, he only reads events such as garage sales and fetes.
- Each caller can sell a maximum of 3 items
- Callers can only be on once every 4 weeks
- Callers can only sell cars that are over 20 years old.
- No animals of any kind can be advertised for sale or given away
|Name
|Suburb
|Buying, swapping, selling
|Phone
|Peter
|Bundoora
|Nine brand new office desks $1500 or best offer, island bench $950 or ONO, FREE – fridge
|0419 307 770
|Leo
|Lancefield
|BUY – old petrol station items
|5422 2222
|Angela
|Altona
|Panasonic VHS recorder player $50, air walker exercise stand up machine $50. BUY – photograph scanner
|0410 401 306
|Jim
|Sunbury
|Left handed golf clubs $150 – $200
|0431 495 575
|James
|South Melbourne
|BUY – transistor radio
|0425 720 770
|Sue
|Glen Iris
|Super 8 camera, projector, screen $110.
|0478 686 463
|Martin
|Wandin North
|FREE – Australian Geographic Magazines
|0418 175 104
|Jordie
|Croydon
|Two x two couches. One two seater. One three seater. $400 for both or ONO
|0475 236 606
|Sue
|Montrose
|Colour bond roofing $50. Plant cots $10-$15, bike rack $10
|0409 237 701
|Brian
|Montmorency
|Gold buggy $150 or best offer
|0403 347 471
|Alan
|Burwood
|Answering machine – FREE
|0423 305 092
|Patrick
|QLD
|HJ Holden Kingswood Ute $500
|0409 958 043
|Anthony
|Keysborough
|Queen size bed $30 and mattress and two punching bags $10 & $20
|0405 269 676
|Sharon
|Wandin North
|Two rocker suspensions for dual axel trailer $170 for both and three old welders $120 the lot
|5964 2551
|Adam
|Coburg
|Chair $100 or best offer and camp toilet $100 or best offer
|0425 768 502
|Colin
|Mooroolbark
|Pair of work boots $50. 1972 Chrysler $15,000
|0438 374 116
|Jenny
|Croydon
|Study desk $100
|0403 168 721
|Ian
|Portarlington
|Cross trainer $60 and gazebo $450
|0418 350 598
|Joan
|Yarra Glen
|Storage drawers $900, cargo barrier $100, battery charger $150
|0438 947 673