3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Buy, Swap and Sell – September 8

Buy, Swap and Sell – September 8

2 hours ago
Darren James
Buy Swap Sell

Want a bargain? Got a bargain? Tune in with Darren James from 6am Saturday and Sunday.

HOUSE RULES

Phone 96 900 693 between 6-7am Saturdays and Sundays

Garage sales, fetes and events can be emailed to djames@3aw.com.au.

Darren doesn’t read out faxed or emailed items, he only reads events such as garage sales and fetes.

  • Each caller can sell a maximum of 3 items
  • Callers can only be on once every 4 weeks
  • Callers can only sell cars that are over 20 years old.
  • No animals of any kind can be advertised for sale or given away
Name Suburb Buying, swapping, selling Phone
Peter Bundoora Nine brand new office desks $1500 or best offer, island bench $950 or ONO, FREE – fridge 0419 307 770
Leo Lancefield BUY – old petrol station items 5422 2222
Angela Altona Panasonic VHS recorder player $50, air walker exercise stand up machine $50. BUY – photograph scanner 0410 401 306
Jim Sunbury Left handed golf clubs $150 – $200 0431 495 575
James South Melbourne BUY – transistor radio 0425 720 770
Sue Glen Iris Super 8 camera, projector, screen $110. 0478 686 463
Martin Wandin North FREE – Australian Geographic Magazines 0418 175 104
Jordie Croydon Two x two couches. One two seater. One three seater. $400 for both or ONO 0475 236 606
Sue Montrose Colour bond roofing $50. Plant cots $10-$15, bike rack $10 0409 237 701
Brian Montmorency Gold buggy $150 or best offer 0403 347 471
Alan Burwood Answering machine – FREE 0423 305 092
Patrick QLD HJ Holden Kingswood Ute $500 0409 958 043
Anthony Keysborough Queen size bed $30 and mattress and two punching bags $10 & $20 0405 269 676
Sharon Wandin North Two rocker suspensions for dual axel trailer $170 for both and three old welders $120 the lot 5964 2551
Adam Coburg Chair $100 or best offer and camp toilet $100 or best offer 0425 768 502
Colin Mooroolbark Pair of work boots $50. 1972 Chrysler $15,000 0438 374 116
Jenny Croydon Study desk $100 0403 168 721
Ian Portarlington Cross trainer $60 and gazebo $450 0418 350 598
Joan Yarra Glen Storage drawers $900, cargo barrier $100, battery charger $150 0438 947 673
Darren James
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332