3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Buy Swap and Sell – Sunday 9..

Buy Swap and Sell – Sunday 9 February

5 hours ago
Buy Swap and Sell

Want a bargain? Got a bargain? Tune in with Darren James from 6am Saturday and Sunday.

HOUSE RULES

Phone 96 900 693 between 6-7am Saturdays and Sundays

Garage sales, fetes and events can be emailed to djames@3aw.com.au.

Darren doesn’t read out faxed or emailed items, he only reads events such as garage sales and fetes.

  • Each caller can sell a maximum of 3 items
  • Callers can only be on once every 4 weeks
  • Callers can only sell cars that are over 20 years old.
  • No animals of any kind can be advertised for sale or given away

Buy Swap and Sell
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.