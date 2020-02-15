3AW
  • Buy, Swap and Sell – 15 February

Want a bargain? Got a bargain? Tune in with Darren James from 6am Saturday and Sunday.

HOUSE RULES

Phone 96 900 693 between 6-7am Saturdays and Sundays

Garage sales, fetes and events can be emailed to djames@3aw.com.au.

Darren doesn’t read out faxed or emailed items, he only reads events such as garage sales and fetes.

  • Each caller can sell a maximum of 3 items
  • Callers can only be on once every 4 weeks
  • Callers can only sell cars that are over 20 years old.
  • No animals of any kind can be advertised for sale or given away
Name Suburb Buying, swapping, selling Phone
Mick Mitcham Fisher and Paykel Washing Machine & Magnum acoustic guitar 0434 392 160
Kev Mentone Give Away for a Farmer affected by the bushfires in Gippsland – 1993 Peugeot Station Wagon & McMillan belt drive compressor 0439 583 612
Denis Sunshine Two Elton John tickets at Aami Park for 22nd February 0416 127 472
Andy Doncaster Computer table with two lockable doors, three coffee tables & dressing table with mirror and two matching bedside tables 0419 873 730
Matt Box Hill Carpet & Mats – 79A Lexton Rd, Box Hill North 0419 556 412
Julie Dingley Village Dark grey three seater couch, antique mahogany table with mirrors & Funken Wagnall encyclopaedias 0432 570 845
John Keysborough Three wheel electric golf buggy, folding plastic seats for a tinny & gun cases 0407 539 922
Gillian Mitcham Small dining setting 0407 559 335
Liz Diamond Creek Dry Rider Jacket, Leather Harley Vest & two cargo barriers for Ford Station Wagon 0408 294 542
Anne Box Hill Large Rug 0408 816 532
Ellaine Sunbury Heavy duty tow hitch and level rides, Sports vehicle roof rack for two push bikes & a Trojan large heavy duty tool box 9746 3446
Sam Mill Park 1966 Australian silver 50 cent coins, Australian 1797 Proclamation coins & Australia, USA, England, NZ and Greek bank notes 0421 915 022
Darren Noble Park 1996 Holden Rodeo Ute 0417 301 885
Richard Frankston Pocket Mobile broadband device, chainsaw bars & iPhone 6 0499 701 102
Colin Craigieburn Tradesman pack rack 0413 778 674
Steve Camberwell BUY: Japanese swords & appraisal service 0404 079 495
