Buy, Swap and Sell – 15 February
Want a bargain? Got a bargain? Tune in with Darren James from 6am Saturday and Sunday.
HOUSE RULES
Phone 96 900 693 between 6-7am Saturdays and Sundays
Garage sales, fetes and events can be emailed to djames@3aw.com.au.
Darren doesn’t read out faxed or emailed items, he only reads events such as garage sales and fetes.
- Each caller can sell a maximum of 3 items
- Callers can only be on once every 4 weeks
- Callers can only sell cars that are over 20 years old.
- No animals of any kind can be advertised for sale or given away
|Name
|Suburb
|Buying, swapping, selling
|Phone
|Mick
|Mitcham
|Fisher and Paykel Washing Machine & Magnum acoustic guitar
|0434 392 160
|Kev
|Mentone
|Give Away for a Farmer affected by the bushfires in Gippsland – 1993 Peugeot Station Wagon & McMillan belt drive compressor
|0439 583 612
|Denis
|Sunshine
|Two Elton John tickets at Aami Park for 22nd February
|0416 127 472
|Andy
|Doncaster
|Computer table with two lockable doors, three coffee tables & dressing table with mirror and two matching bedside tables
|0419 873 730
|Matt
|Box Hill
|Carpet & Mats – 79A Lexton Rd, Box Hill North
|0419 556 412
|Julie
|Dingley Village
|Dark grey three seater couch, antique mahogany table with mirrors & Funken Wagnall encyclopaedias
|0432 570 845
|John
|Keysborough
|Three wheel electric golf buggy, folding plastic seats for a tinny & gun cases
|0407 539 922
|Gillian
|Mitcham
|Small dining setting
|0407 559 335
|Liz
|Diamond Creek
|Dry Rider Jacket, Leather Harley Vest & two cargo barriers for Ford Station Wagon
|0408 294 542
|Anne
|Box Hill
|Large Rug
|0408 816 532
|Ellaine
|Sunbury
|Heavy duty tow hitch and level rides, Sports vehicle roof rack for two push bikes & a Trojan large heavy duty tool box
|9746 3446
|Sam
|Mill Park
|1966 Australian silver 50 cent coins, Australian 1797 Proclamation coins & Australia, USA, England, NZ and Greek bank notes
|0421 915 022
|Darren
|Noble Park
|1996 Holden Rodeo Ute
|0417 301 885
|Richard
|Frankston
|Pocket Mobile broadband device, chainsaw bars & iPhone 6
|0499 701 102
|Colin
|Craigieburn
|Tradesman pack rack
|0413 778 674
|Steve
|Camberwell
|BUY: Japanese swords & appraisal service
|0404 079 495