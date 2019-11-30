3AW
Buy Swap & Sell – December 1

6 hours ago
Darren James

Want a bargain? Got a bargain? Tune in with Darren James from 6am Saturday and Sunday.

HOUSE RULES

Phone 96 900 693 between 6-7am Saturdays and Sundays

Garage sales, fetes and events can be emailed to djames@3aw.com.au.

Darren doesn’t read out faxed or emailed items, he only reads events such as garage sales and fetes.

  • Each caller can sell a maximum of 3 items
  • Callers can only be on once every 4 weeks
  • Callers can only sell cars that are over 20 years old.
  • No animals of any kind can be advertised for sale or given away
Name Suburb Buying, swapping, selling Phone
Joel Carnegie 10m high pressure extension hose $60, washer gun with two attachments $40, 1970s JVC speakers $250 0437 196 601
Mick Mitcham Telstra handset $30, Italian walnut chess set $30, two Royal Albert coffee mugs $20 0434 392 160
Costa Melton Mobility scooter $150, 1970s kitchen table $50, milk bar milkshake maker $100 0419 514 411
Alan North Cranbourne Washing machine $250. Dryer $100. Queen size bed $80 0419 881 397
Carl Flemington Expresso coffee machine $1000, wireless speakers $400, robo vacuum $450 0401 915 983
Carmen Keilor East Table and chairs $350, dinner set $120, mirror $50 0425 852 579
Colin Moorabbin 3 piece lounge suite $900, 8 foot Christmas tree $90, porta cot $40 9553 2365
John Wheelers Hill Dining table, six chairs, coffee table $400 0425 716 558
Eva Blackburn South Entertainment unit $150 9802 4239
Terry Altona Meadows 1995 Ford Fairmont $3500 9369 4872
Kay Pascoe Vale Hot box mini two burner barbecue $300 or ONO 0403 235 796
Sam Boronia Antique sewing machine $250 0438 365 351
Lenny Werribee Caravan $3000 and buy super 8 projector film 0449 603 216
Jan McCloud Fridge/freezer $50, barbecue $150, vanity $50 0419 559 426
Alan Yallambie Pool glass $20 sheet, ceramic cook top $150, dining table $150 0414 747 447
Demi Malvern 6 chairs $30 each, copper pendent $50, bathroom fitting set $150 0416 112 177
 Berwick Fishing rods $5 each, splashback $100 0411 133 514
Stewart Cranbourne 12 foot aluminium boat with trailer $1200 or ONO 0427 095 200
Flora Altona Meadows Barbecue with side shelves $200 0401 022 790
Glenys Whittlesea Mobile air conditioner 0475 998 675
Darren James
News
