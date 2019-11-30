Advertisement
Buy Swap & Sell – December 1
|Name
|Suburb
|Buying, swapping, selling
|Phone
|Joel
|Carnegie
|10m high pressure extension hose $60, washer gun with two attachments $40, 1970s JVC speakers $250
|0437 196 601
|Mick
|Mitcham
|Telstra handset $30, Italian walnut chess set $30, two Royal Albert coffee mugs $20
|0434 392 160
|Costa
|Melton
|Mobility scooter $150, 1970s kitchen table $50, milk bar milkshake maker $100
|0419 514 411
|Alan
|North Cranbourne
|Washing machine $250. Dryer $100. Queen size bed $80
|0419 881 397
|Carl
|Flemington
|Expresso coffee machine $1000, wireless speakers $400, robo vacuum $450
|0401 915 983
|Carmen
|Keilor East
|Table and chairs $350, dinner set $120, mirror $50
|0425 852 579
|Colin
|Moorabbin
|3 piece lounge suite $900, 8 foot Christmas tree $90, porta cot $40
|9553 2365
|John
|Wheelers Hill
|Dining table, six chairs, coffee table $400
|0425 716 558
|Eva
|Blackburn South
|Entertainment unit $150
|9802 4239
|Terry
|Altona Meadows
|1995 Ford Fairmont $3500
|9369 4872
|Kay
|Pascoe Vale
|Hot box mini two burner barbecue $300 or ONO
|0403 235 796
|Sam
|Boronia
|Antique sewing machine $250
|0438 365 351
|Lenny
|Werribee
|Caravan $3000 and buy super 8 projector film
|0449 603 216
|Jan
|McCloud
|Fridge/freezer $50, barbecue $150, vanity $50
|0419 559 426
|Alan
|Yallambie
|Pool glass $20 sheet, ceramic cook top $150, dining table $150
|0414 747 447
|Demi
|Malvern
|6 chairs $30 each, copper pendent $50, bathroom fitting set $150
|0416 112 177
|John
|Berwick
|Fishing rods $5 each, splashback $100
|0411 133 514
|Stewart
|Cranbourne
|12 foot aluminium boat with trailer $1200 or ONO
|0427 095 200
|Flora
|Altona Meadows
|Barbecue with side shelves $200
|0401 022 790
|Glenys
|Whittlesea
|Mobile air conditioner
|0475 998 675