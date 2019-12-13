Buy Swap Sell – December 14
Want a bargain? Got a bargain? Tune in with Darren James from 6am Saturday and Sunday.
HOUSE RULES
Phone 96 900 693 between 6-7am Saturdays and Sundays
Garage sales, fetes and events can be emailed to djames@3aw.com.au.
Darren doesn’t read out faxed or emailed items, he only reads events such as garage sales and fetes.
- Each caller can sell a maximum of 3 items
- Callers can only be on once every 4 weeks
- Callers can only sell cars that are over 20 years old.
- No animals of any kind can be advertised for sale or given away
|Robert
|Frankston Sth
|Gazebo – $40
|0418 352 099
|Max
|Wonga Park
|Tractor – $1000
Four motorbikes – negotiable
Tractor – $6000
|0437 711 522
|Judy
|Box Hill
|Three piece lounge suite – $150
|0419 381 907
|Dee
|South Yarra
|Steel cap safety boots – $30
Print of botanical gardens – $30
|0404 121 069
|Glenda
|Ringwood
|Swap – mahogany dining table – for lounge room sofas
|9879 3625
|Irene
|Doncaster
|Webber barbeque – $150
|0403 550 053
|Kevin
|Nunawading
|20 lime plants – $25 each
|0487 048 288
|Tim
|Warrandyte
|1948 Tractor – $1500 ono
Builder’s power pole – $550 ono
Quad bike frame – $150
|0400 953 983
|Anne
|Aspendale
|Electric blower – $40
Telescope pole edger – $80
|0403 714 483
|Denise
|Mentone
|Four large begone trees – $50 each
|0458 161 666
|Leo
|Croydon
|Want a portable exercise bike
|9723 8640