3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Buy Swap Sell – December 14

20 seconds ago
Darren James
Buy Swap Sell

Want a bargain? Got a bargain? Tune in with Darren James from 6am Saturday and Sunday.

HOUSE RULES

Phone 96 900 693 between 6-7am Saturdays and Sundays

Garage sales, fetes and events can be emailed to djames@3aw.com.au.

Darren doesn’t read out faxed or emailed items, he only reads events such as garage sales and fetes.

  • Each caller can sell a maximum of 3 items
  • Callers can only be on once every 4 weeks
  • Callers can only sell cars that are over 20 years old.
  • No animals of any kind can be advertised for sale or given away
Robert Frankston Sth Gazebo – $40 0418 352 099
Max Wonga Park Tractor – $1000
Four motorbikes – negotiable
Tractor – $6000		 0437 711 522
Judy Box Hill Three piece lounge suite – $150 0419 381 907
Dee South Yarra Steel cap safety boots – $30
Print of botanical gardens – $30		 0404 121 069
Glenda Ringwood Swap – mahogany dining table – for lounge room sofas 9879 3625
Irene Doncaster Webber barbeque – $150 0403 550 053
Kevin Nunawading 20 lime plants – $25 each 0487 048 288
Tim Warrandyte 1948 Tractor – $1500 ono
Builder’s power pole – $550 ono
Quad bike frame – $150		 0400 953 983
Anne Aspendale Electric blower – $40
Telescope pole edger – $80		 0403 714 483
Denise Mentone Four large begone trees – $50 each 0458 161 666
Leo Croydon Want a portable exercise bike 9723 8640
Darren James
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.