Buy Swap Sell – December 15
HOUSE RULES
Phone 96 900 693 between 6-7am Saturdays and Sundays
- Each caller can sell a maximum of 3 items
- Callers can only be on once every 4 weeks
- Callers can only sell cars that are over 20 years old.
- No animals of any kind can be advertised for sale or given away
|Name
|Suburb
|Buying, swapping, selling
|Phone
|Dawn
|Broadmeadows
|Two sets of curtains $100 & pine wood fittings $100
|0407 899 872
|Dianne
|Kilaba
|Armchair $45, unisex incontinence pack $80 box, incontinence pants $80
|0415 707 100
|Ted
|East Bentleigh
|1976 Volvo $800 or ONO
|0402 112 061
|John
|Yarra Valley
|Two door fridge $250 & telly $450
|0449 596 255
|Greg
|Geelong
|BUY – mobility scooter to repair
|0408 373 138
|Sue
|Mont Albert
|Copper boiler $50
|9898 0795
|Michael
|Keilor Downs
|Two lounge carpet rugs $25 each
|0497 342 315
|Valda
|Ringwood East
|Wall unit $30
|0403 863 638
|Alan
|Reservoir
|1996 Mitsubishi magna $2500
|0408 596 273
|Alan
|Mornington
|Suitcase $100
|0412 419 134
|Tony
|Springvale
|FREE – barbecue
|0435 599 311
|Sue
|Kalista
|Lamp $200, Thomas the tank pedal car $200
|0467 551 726
|Bronwyn
|Wantirna
|Mobility scooter $500
|0452 486 887
|Doris
|Caroline Springs
|Single bed $280
|0421 514 454
|Jillian
|Wheelers Hill
|TV cabinet with free tv $125, two white bar stools $70 for both
|0404 599 994
|Anne
|Box Hill
|Rug $40
|0408 816 532
|Ken
|Heathmont
|Pair of trestles $225, compost bin $20, Thomas the tank bike $15
|0417 553 304
|Patrick
|Cheltenham
|Jayco camping trailer $11,750
|0412 683 133
|Jane
|Aspendale
|Two hall tables $150 & $100, crystal cabinet $150
|0407 834 969
|Peter
|Patterson Lakes
|FREE- lounge suite
|0410 522 580
|Bron
|South Yarra
|Dinner ware $2250
|0438 802 900
|Rae
|Rye
|Three camp beds $50 each, plants from $600
|0439 151 516