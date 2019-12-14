3AW
Buy Swap Sell – December 15

7 hours ago
Darren James
Buy Swap Sell

Want a bargain? Got a bargain? Tune in with Darren James from 6am Saturday and Sunday.

HOUSE RULES

Phone 96 900 693 between 6-7am Saturdays and Sundays

Garage sales, fetes and events can be emailed to djames@3aw.com.au.

Darren doesn’t read out faxed or emailed items, he only reads events such as garage sales and fetes.

  • Each caller can sell a maximum of 3 items
  • Callers can only be on once every 4 weeks
  • Callers can only sell cars that are over 20 years old.
  • No animals of any kind can be advertised for sale or given away
Name Suburb Buying, swapping, selling Phone
Dawn Broadmeadows Two sets of curtains $100 & pine wood fittings $100 0407 899 872
Dianne Kilaba Armchair $45, unisex incontinence pack $80 box, incontinence pants  $80 0415 707 100
Ted East Bentleigh 1976 Volvo $800 or ONO 0402 112 061
John Yarra Valley Two door fridge $250 & telly $450 0449 596 255
Greg Geelong BUY – mobility scooter to repair 0408 373 138
Sue Mont Albert Copper boiler $50 9898 0795
Michael Keilor Downs Two lounge carpet rugs $25 each 0497 342 315
Valda Ringwood East Wall unit $30 0403 863 638
Alan Reservoir 1996 Mitsubishi magna $2500 0408 596 273
Alan Mornington Suitcase $100 0412 419 134
Tony Springvale FREE – barbecue 0435 599 311
Sue Kalista Lamp $200, Thomas the tank pedal car $200 0467 551 726
Bronwyn Wantirna Mobility scooter $500 0452 486 887
Doris Caroline Springs Single bed $280 0421 514 454
Jillian Wheelers Hill TV cabinet with free tv $125, two white bar stools $70 for both 0404 599 994
Anne Box Hill Rug $40 0408 816 532
Ken Heathmont Pair of trestles $225, compost bin $20, Thomas the tank bike $15 0417 553 304
Patrick Cheltenham Jayco camping trailer $11,750 0412 683 133
Jane Aspendale Two hall tables $150 & $100, crystal cabinet $150 0407 834 969
Peter Patterson Lakes FREE- lounge suite 0410 522 580
Bron South Yarra Dinner ware $2250 0438 802 900
Rae Rye Three camp beds $50 each, plants from $600 0439 151 516
