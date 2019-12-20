3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Buy Swap Sell – December 21

2 hours ago
Darren James

Want a bargain? Got a bargain? Tune in with Darren James from 6am Saturday and Sunday.

HOUSE RULES

Phone 96 900 693 between 6-7am Saturdays and Sundays

Garage sales, fetes and events can be emailed to djames@3aw.com.au.

Darren doesn’t read out faxed or emailed items, he only reads events such as garage sales and fetes.

  • Each caller can sell a maximum of 3 items
  • Callers can only be on once every 4 weeks
  • Callers can only sell cars that are over 20 years old.
  • No animals of any kind can be advertised for sale or given away
Name Suburb Buying, swapping, selling Phone
Ray Bittern Selling lots of scuba diving gear ($1000) 0408 276 205
John Croydon Selling car speakers ($50), foot massager ($50) and two watches $80 each) 0402 341 268
Ray Ardeer Selling possum/cat trap $100, two Audi wheels and rims $50 for the pair, 0425 775 747
Nelly Croydon Selling two-seater and recliner set $350, hedge trimmer $120 ONO and colorbond bird aviary $350 0433 690 161
John Cranbourne Selling dining room table with six chairs $400, sideboard $400, display cabinet $400 5995 2294
Kev Mentone Giving away electric bed, double bed mattresses and a dining table 0439 583 612
Trevor Langwarrin Selling treadmill $750, Terada pump $500 0409 937 210
Julie Safety Beach Selling pop top Jayco Caravan, 12ft $18,000 ONO 0407 058 803
Leonie Rosanna Selling empty plastic hobby boxes ($4 each), tea and coffee set ($175) and a dinner set ($175) 0417 549 404
Mike Hoppers Crossing Selling chrome Sports Bar $50 0416 928 775
Robyn Vermont Sth Selling 40inch Samsung LED TV ($80) and an oval dining table ($80) 0422 000 136
Deb Epping Selling a Queen Anne Bedroom Suite $500, Fridge $250 and Sideboard $1000 0409 857 807
Nick Glen Waverley Selling bar fridge $50, whipper-snipper $50 9560 8870
Sam Mill Park Selling Barry Cable Signature Redemption Football Card $500 ONO, Mint condition 1953 Aus Commonwealth 1pound note $300 ONO, 10 VFL members medallions from the 70s $500 ONO 0421 915 022
Patrick Nunawading Selling Family tent $180, 220L car fridge $130, Cargo Mat for Subaru $50 0412 413 565
Leon Mooroolbark Selling a 2005 Gibson Flying V guitar $1200 0409 566 188
Graham Nyora Selling Walker Ride-on mower $9500 0409 599 255
Trish South Yarra Selling coffee table $300 ONO 0412 145 320
Darren James
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.