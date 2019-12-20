Buy Swap Sell – December 21
Want a bargain? Got a bargain? Tune in with Darren James from 6am Saturday and Sunday.
HOUSE RULES
Phone 96 900 693 between 6-7am Saturdays and Sundays
Garage sales, fetes and events can be emailed to djames@3aw.com.au.
Darren doesn’t read out faxed or emailed items, he only reads events such as garage sales and fetes.
- Each caller can sell a maximum of 3 items
- Callers can only be on once every 4 weeks
- Callers can only sell cars that are over 20 years old.
- No animals of any kind can be advertised for sale or given away
|Name
|Suburb
|Buying, swapping, selling
|Phone
|Ray
|Bittern
|Selling lots of scuba diving gear ($1000)
|0408 276 205
|John
|Croydon
|Selling car speakers ($50), foot massager ($50) and two watches $80 each)
|0402 341 268
|Ray
|Ardeer
|Selling possum/cat trap $100, two Audi wheels and rims $50 for the pair,
|0425 775 747
|Nelly
|Croydon
|Selling two-seater and recliner set $350, hedge trimmer $120 ONO and colorbond bird aviary $350
|0433 690 161
|John
|Cranbourne
|Selling dining room table with six chairs $400, sideboard $400, display cabinet $400
|5995 2294
|Kev
|Mentone
|Giving away electric bed, double bed mattresses and a dining table
|0439 583 612
|Trevor
|Langwarrin
|Selling treadmill $750, Terada pump $500
|0409 937 210
|Julie
|Safety Beach
|Selling pop top Jayco Caravan, 12ft $18,000 ONO
|0407 058 803
|Leonie
|Rosanna
|Selling empty plastic hobby boxes ($4 each), tea and coffee set ($175) and a dinner set ($175)
|0417 549 404
|Mike
|Hoppers Crossing
|Selling chrome Sports Bar $50
|0416 928 775
|Robyn
|Vermont Sth
|Selling 40inch Samsung LED TV ($80) and an oval dining table ($80)
|0422 000 136
|Deb
|Epping
|Selling a Queen Anne Bedroom Suite $500, Fridge $250 and Sideboard $1000
|0409 857 807
|Nick
|Glen Waverley
|Selling bar fridge $50, whipper-snipper $50
|9560 8870
|Sam
|Mill Park
|Selling Barry Cable Signature Redemption Football Card $500 ONO, Mint condition 1953 Aus Commonwealth 1pound note $300 ONO, 10 VFL members medallions from the 70s $500 ONO
|0421 915 022
|Patrick
|Nunawading
|Selling Family tent $180, 220L car fridge $130, Cargo Mat for Subaru $50
|0412 413 565
|Leon
|Mooroolbark
|Selling a 2005 Gibson Flying V guitar $1200
|0409 566 188
|Graham
|Nyora
|Selling Walker Ride-on mower $9500
|0409 599 255
|Trish
|South Yarra
|Selling coffee table $300 ONO
|0412 145 320