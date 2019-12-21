Buy Swap Sell – December 22
Want a bargain? Got a bargain? Tune in with Darren James from 6am Saturday and Sunday.
HOUSE RULES
Phone 96 900 693 between 6-7am Saturdays and Sundays
Garage sales, fetes and events can be emailed to djames@3aw.com.au.
Darren doesn’t read out faxed or emailed items, he only reads events such as garage sales and fetes.
- Each caller can sell a maximum of 3 items
- Callers can only be on once every 4 weeks
- Callers can only sell cars that are over 20 years old.
- No animals of any kind can be advertised for sale or given away
|Name
|Suburb
|Buying, swapping, selling
|Phone
|John
|Pakenham
|BUY – DVD – Jasper Jones
|0416 437 222
|Norm
|Sunshine
|1928 Model A Ford $20,000, 1998 Mazda 6 $1000, heating cooling system $1000
|0403 486 467
|Angel
|Dingley Village
|Six port bottles – collection for $200
|9551 8252
|Anthony
|Malvern East
|Retired plumber’s sale. Taps, ladders, hoses prices – various prices.
|0418 370 636
|Carol
|Footscray
|Mobile air-conditioner $370
|9687 1753
|Tony
|Hampton Park
|Bicycle $50
|0481 170 874
|Elsie
|Croydon
|Old fashioned baby doll pram $185
|9879 6963
|Marilyn
|Rosebud
|Freezer $200
|0415 803 841
|Chris
|Box Hill
|Ukulele $70
|0415 211 278
|Bella
|Wheelers Hill
|Solid dining table with six chairs $100. Coffee table $50
|0406 110 460
|Frank
|Mordialloc
|Three way electric armchair $600, walker $90, barbecue $700
|0419 516 685
|Judy
|Surrey Hills
|Large model boat – $750
|John – 0407 876 322
|Tony
|Hawthorn
|BUY – red cedar
|0411 146 923
|Peter
|Port Melbourne
|50 inch television $175
|0418 718 339
|Evan
|West Footscray
|Antique shop is closing – big clearance sale. Up to 40 per cent off. 181 Sunshine Rd. Tottenham. 9.30-4.30
|9314 9559
|Bruce
|Mornington
|Nice dog carriage. $200. Adult training wheels $40.
|0436 034 427