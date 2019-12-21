3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Buy Swap Sell – December 22

6 hours ago
Darren James

Want a bargain? Got a bargain? Tune in with Darren James from 6am Saturday and Sunday.

HOUSE RULES

Phone 96 900 693 between 6-7am Saturdays and Sundays

Garage sales, fetes and events can be emailed to djames@3aw.com.au.

Darren doesn’t read out faxed or emailed items, he only reads events such as garage sales and fetes.

  • Each caller can sell a maximum of 3 items
  • Callers can only be on once every 4 weeks
  • Callers can only sell cars that are over 20 years old.
  • No animals of any kind can be advertised for sale or given away
Name Suburb Buying, swapping, selling Phone
John Pakenham BUY – DVD – Jasper Jones 0416 437 222
Norm Sunshine 1928 Model A Ford $20,000, 1998 Mazda 6 $1000, heating cooling system $1000 0403 486 467
Angel Dingley Village Six port bottles – collection for $200 9551 8252
Anthony Malvern East Retired plumber’s sale. Taps, ladders, hoses prices – various prices. 0418 370 636
Carol Footscray Mobile air-conditioner $370 9687 1753
Tony Hampton Park Bicycle $50 0481 170 874
Elsie Croydon Old fashioned baby doll pram $185 9879 6963
Marilyn Rosebud Freezer $200 0415 803 841
Chris Box Hill Ukulele $70 0415 211 278
Bella Wheelers Hill Solid dining table with six chairs $100. Coffee table $50 0406 110 460
Frank Mordialloc Three way electric armchair $600, walker $90, barbecue $700 0419 516 685
Judy Surrey Hills Large model boat – $750 John – 0407 876 322
Tony Hawthorn BUY – red cedar 0411 146 923
Peter Port Melbourne 50 inch television $175 0418 718 339
Evan West Footscray Antique shop is closing – big clearance sale. Up to 40 per cent off.  181 Sunshine Rd. Tottenham. 9.30-4.30 9314 9559
Bruce Mornington Nice dog carriage. $200. Adult training wheels $40. 0436 034 427
Darren James
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.