3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Buy Swap Sell – December 28

4 hours ago
Darren James
Buy Swap Sell

Want a bargain? Got a bargain? Tune in with Darren James from 6am Saturday and Sunday.

HOUSE RULES

Phone 96 900 693 between 6-7am Saturdays and Sundays

Garage sales, fetes and events can be emailed to djames@3aw.com.au.

Darren doesn’t read out faxed or emailed items, he only reads events such as garage sales and fetes.

  • Each caller can sell a maximum of 3 items
  • Callers can only be on once every 4 weeks
  • Callers can only sell cars that are over 20 years old.
  • No animals of any kind can be advertised for sale or given away
Michael Sydenham TV – $50 ono
Filing cabinet – $30 ono
Microwave oven – $30 ono		 0468 841 971
Nancy Tarneit Treadmill – $150 ono 0476 147 399
Robert Essendon Looking to buy a small car 0402 296 879
Donna Belgrave South Ute – $500 ono 0417 387 063
Peter Chadstone 6 x 4 trailer – $400
8 fluorescent light units – $10 each
20 window balances – $50 for all		 0412 803 208
Ken Garfield Boat – $7000 5629 2642
Channel Nine News reporter Stephanie Anderson is at the finish line of the Sydney to Hobart yacht race
Kevin Mentone Giving away 4 beds and mattresses and one dining table 0439 583 612
Lou Pakenham Docking station – $120 ono
Powerchair – $2500 ono		 0404 538 448
James Truganina Diamond ring – $1000 0401 252 848
John Mount Martha Roof rack for Holden Cruze – $50 0400 243 898
John Upper Ferntree Gully Electric wheelchair – $80 0417 546 917
Denise Mentone 4 begone trees – $40 each 0458 161 666
Carman Craigieburn Queen size bed – $150
Leather lounge – $1000
Books – $5 each		 9305 6930
Margaret Doncaster East Giving away jigsaw puzzles 0406 177 747
Liz Frankston 4 yakka plants – $5 each 0409 702 059
Darren James
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.