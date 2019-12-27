Buy Swap Sell – December 28
Want a bargain? Got a bargain? Tune in with Darren James from 6am Saturday and Sunday.
HOUSE RULES
Phone 96 900 693 between 6-7am Saturdays and Sundays
Garage sales, fetes and events can be emailed to djames@3aw.com.au.
Darren doesn’t read out faxed or emailed items, he only reads events such as garage sales and fetes.
- Each caller can sell a maximum of 3 items
- Callers can only be on once every 4 weeks
- Callers can only sell cars that are over 20 years old.
- No animals of any kind can be advertised for sale or given away
|Michael
|Sydenham
|TV – $50 ono
Filing cabinet – $30 ono
Microwave oven – $30 ono
|0468 841 971
|Nancy
|Tarneit
|Treadmill – $150 ono
|0476 147 399
|Robert
|Essendon
|Looking to buy a small car
|0402 296 879
|Donna
|Belgrave South
|Ute – $500 ono
|0417 387 063
|Peter
|Chadstone
|6 x 4 trailer – $400
8 fluorescent light units – $10 each
20 window balances – $50 for all
|0412 803 208
|Ken
|Garfield
|Boat – $7000
|5629 2642
|Kevin
|Mentone
|Giving away 4 beds and mattresses and one dining table
|0439 583 612
|Lou
|Pakenham
|Docking station – $120 ono
Powerchair – $2500 ono
|0404 538 448
|James
|Truganina
|Diamond ring – $1000
|0401 252 848
|John
|Mount Martha
|Roof rack for Holden Cruze – $50
|0400 243 898
|John
|Upper Ferntree Gully
|Electric wheelchair – $80
|0417 546 917
|Denise
|Mentone
|4 begone trees – $40 each
|0458 161 666
|Carman
|Craigieburn
|Queen size bed – $150
Leather lounge – $1000
Books – $5 each
|9305 6930
|Margaret
|Doncaster East
|Giving away jigsaw puzzles
|0406 177 747
|Liz
|Frankston
|4 yakka plants – $5 each
|0409 702 059