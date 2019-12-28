Buy Swap Sell – December 29
Want a bargain? Got a bargain? Tune in with Darren James from 6am Saturday and Sunday.
HOUSE RULES
Phone 96 900 693 between 6-7am Saturdays and Sundays
Garage sales, fetes and events can be emailed to djames@3aw.com.au.
Darren doesn’t read out faxed or emailed items, he only reads events such as garage sales and fetes.
- Each caller can sell a maximum of 3 items
- Callers can only be on once every 4 weeks
- Callers can only sell cars that are over 20 years old.
- No animals of any kind can be advertised for sale or given away
|Name
|Suburb
|Buying, swapping, selling
|Phone
|John
|Yarra Valley
|Selling new Phillips Flatscreen $450 ONO, Hisense two-door fridge $300 ONO, Washer-Drier Combo $400 ONO
|0449 596 255
|Adam
|Coburg
|Selling kid’s wooden dollhouse $100, Kid’s wooden block trolley $55 and an art-deco timber table $170
|0425 768 502
|Desmond
|Mt Waverley
|Buying a Visage compression foot massager
|0416 068 319
|Irene
|Glen Roy
|Selling 300-400 DVDs (50c each), 4-burner BBQ $30, Sean Higgins Cut-out $20
|0421 336 462
|Marie
|Aspendale
|Selling round glass table $100 ONO, Mahogany drinks cabinet $300 ONO
|0400 967 237
|Judy
|Hawthorn East
|Selling Sheriden Bathrobe $20
|0417 025 477
|Ray
|Templestowe
|Selling lawnmower $110, track bike $135, Kent Bike $85
|0498 027 181
|Demi
|Malvern
|Selling 5x wrought iron chairs $20
|0416 112 177
|Colin
|Moorabbin
|Selling 3 piece leather lounge $900
|9553 2365
|Jacqui
|Mont Albert
|Wants to give away a pianola
|0475 838 893
|Ray
|Bulleen
|Selling 4x Indoor Roller Blinds (brand new) $50 each
|0417 513 376
|George
|Footscray
|Selling 10ft Extension Ladder $100
|9346 9225
|John
|Cranbourne
|Selling empty cabinet $300, empty sideboard $400, empty hall table $150
|5995 2294
|Lorraine
|Doncaster
|Selling a guitar $150, a wall clock $75 and a doll’s pram $100
|0419 886 116
|Jamie
|West Footscray
|Selling 3x new shop mannequins $159 each
|9314 9559
|David
|Wandin North
|Selling speed boat $12,500 ONO, dining table $150 and a sideboard $150
|0432 198 352
|Katherine
|Woodend
|Selling electric hot water service $400 and antique ladies chair $200
|0411 514 162
|Kate
|North Balwyn
|Selling antique piano (Price Negotiable)
|0410 635 927