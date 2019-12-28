3AW
Buy Swap Sell – December 29

8 hours ago
Darren James
Buy Swap Sell

Want a bargain? Got a bargain? Tune in with Darren James from 6am Saturday and Sunday.

HOUSE RULES

Phone 96 900 693 between 6-7am Saturdays and Sundays

Garage sales, fetes and events can be emailed to djames@3aw.com.au.

Darren doesn’t read out faxed or emailed items, he only reads events such as garage sales and fetes.

  • Each caller can sell a maximum of 3 items
  • Callers can only be on once every 4 weeks
  • Callers can only sell cars that are over 20 years old.
  • No animals of any kind can be advertised for sale or given away
Name Suburb Buying, swapping, selling Phone
John Yarra Valley Selling new Phillips Flatscreen $450 ONO, Hisense two-door fridge $300 ONO, Washer-Drier Combo $400 ONO 0449 596 255
Adam Coburg Selling kid’s wooden dollhouse $100, Kid’s wooden block trolley $55 and an art-deco timber table $170 0425 768 502
Desmond Mt Waverley Buying a Visage compression foot massager 0416 068 319
Irene Glen Roy Selling 300-400 DVDs (50c each), 4-burner BBQ $30, Sean Higgins Cut-out $20 0421 336 462
Marie Aspendale Selling round glass table $100 ONO, Mahogany drinks cabinet $300 ONO 0400 967 237
Judy Hawthorn East Selling Sheriden Bathrobe $20 0417 025 477
Ray Templestowe Selling lawnmower $110, track bike $135, Kent Bike $85 0498 027 181
Demi Malvern Selling 5x wrought iron chairs $20 0416 112 177
Colin Moorabbin Selling 3 piece leather lounge $900 9553 2365
Jacqui Mont Albert Wants to give away a pianola 0475 838 893
Ray Bulleen Selling 4x Indoor Roller Blinds (brand new) $50 each 0417 513 376
George Footscray Selling 10ft Extension Ladder $100 9346 9225
John Cranbourne Selling empty cabinet $300, empty sideboard $400, empty hall table $150 5995 2294
Lorraine Doncaster Selling a guitar $150, a wall clock $75 and a doll’s pram $100 0419 886 116
Jamie West Footscray Selling 3x new shop mannequins $159 each 9314 9559
David Wandin North Selling speed boat $12,500 ONO, dining table $150 and a sideboard $150 0432 198 352
Katherine Woodend Selling electric hot water service $400 and antique ladies chair $200 0411 514 162
Kate North Balwyn Selling antique piano (Price Negotiable) 0410 635 927
