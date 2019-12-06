3AW
Buy Swap Sell – December 7

3 mins ago
Darren James

Want a bargain? Got a bargain? Tune in with Darren James from 6am Saturday and Sunday.

HOUSE RULES

Phone 96 900 693 between 6-7am Saturdays and Sundays

Garage sales, fetes and events can be emailed to djames@3aw.com.au.

Darren doesn’t read out faxed or emailed items, he only reads events such as garage sales and fetes.

  • Each caller can sell a maximum of 3 items
  • Callers can only be on once every 4 weeks
  • Callers can only sell cars that are over 20 years old.
  • No animals of any kind can be advertised for sale or given away

 

Name Suburb Buying, swapping, selling Phone
John Mentone Selling three hot water solar panels $40 ONO 9584 4785
Allan McLeod Selling a caravan $19,975, negotiable 0427 434 661
Sabina Rosanna Selling some books $5 each or 5 for $20, men’s suits $40 each and stuffed toys $10 each and under 0418 384 508
John Dandenong Selling tyres and wheels 40 of them $180 for the lot 9701 3128
John East Keilor Selling a rice cooker $25, Brevel Food Processor $50, garden umbrella $10 0409 948 044
Faye Bonbeach Selling washing machine $40, green rug $45, sofa $200. 0415 648 177
Lorraine Mornington Peninsula Buying for daughter a small car 0434 088 821
Ian Sunbury Selling a tea trolley, 6 wine glasses, and an ottoman, $40 each 0451 586 453
Colin Vermont Selling table and 6 chairs $150 0447 233 510
Angela Altona Selling outdoor umbrella and stand $50, TNS Auto curler $100, new spinal eze pillow $150 0410 401 306
Paul Mernda Selling a cage for a trailer $200 ONO 0400 182 305
Jerry West Meadows Selling 40 boxed board games $120, 6-person tent $100 (will throw in a 3-man tent), 1977 Hornsby 00 Train Set $200 0409 923 020
Peter Avondale Heights Grape crusher with the tub for collecting juice and the trolley $1200, recliner $45, lots of containers for collecting wine $35 each 0444 512 560
Michael Berwick Selling 3-piece leather lounge suite $300, Nissan X-trail parts (price on application) 0419 207 061
Gary Frankston Sth Selling 1998 President’s Cup memorabilia $50-$100 each 0409 962 733
David Diamond Creek Selling Sony LCD projector $150, AV Surround receiver $100, Samsung 64 inch plasma TV $300 0418 592 234
Anne North Essendon Green wrought iron gate $200, outdoor setting (six chairs and glass table) $110, curtains 4m x 2m high $50 0419 384 496

 

