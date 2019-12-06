Advertisement
Buy Swap Sell – December 7
Want a bargain? Got a bargain? Tune in with Darren James from 6am Saturday and Sunday.
HOUSE RULES
Phone 96 900 693 between 6-7am Saturdays and Sundays
Garage sales, fetes and events can be emailed to djames@3aw.com.au.
Darren doesn’t read out faxed or emailed items, he only reads events such as garage sales and fetes.
- Each caller can sell a maximum of 3 items
- Callers can only be on once every 4 weeks
- Callers can only sell cars that are over 20 years old.
- No animals of any kind can be advertised for sale or given away
|Name
|Suburb
|Buying, swapping, selling
|Phone
|John
|Mentone
|Selling three hot water solar panels $40 ONO
|9584 4785
|Allan
|McLeod
|Selling a caravan $19,975, negotiable
|0427 434 661
|Sabina
|Rosanna
|Selling some books $5 each or 5 for $20, men’s suits $40 each and stuffed toys $10 each and under
|0418 384 508
|John
|Dandenong
|Selling tyres and wheels 40 of them $180 for the lot
|9701 3128
|John
|East Keilor
|Selling a rice cooker $25, Brevel Food Processor $50, garden umbrella $10
|0409 948 044
|Faye
|Bonbeach
|Selling washing machine $40, green rug $45, sofa $200.
|0415 648 177
|Lorraine
|Mornington Peninsula
|Buying for daughter a small car
|0434 088 821
|Ian
|Sunbury
|Selling a tea trolley, 6 wine glasses, and an ottoman, $40 each
|0451 586 453
|Colin
|Vermont
|Selling table and 6 chairs $150
|0447 233 510
|Angela
|Altona
|Selling outdoor umbrella and stand $50, TNS Auto curler $100, new spinal eze pillow $150
|0410 401 306
|Paul
|Mernda
|Selling a cage for a trailer $200 ONO
|0400 182 305
|Jerry
|West Meadows
|Selling 40 boxed board games $120, 6-person tent $100 (will throw in a 3-man tent), 1977 Hornsby 00 Train Set $200
|0409 923 020
|Peter
|Avondale Heights
|Grape crusher with the tub for collecting juice and the trolley $1200, recliner $45, lots of containers for collecting wine $35 each
|0444 512 560
|Michael
|Berwick
|Selling 3-piece leather lounge suite $300, Nissan X-trail parts (price on application)
|0419 207 061
|Gary
|Frankston Sth
|Selling 1998 President’s Cup memorabilia $50-$100 each
|0409 962 733
|David
|Diamond Creek
|Selling Sony LCD projector $150, AV Surround receiver $100, Samsung 64 inch plasma TV $300
|0418 592 234
|Anne
|North Essendon
|Green wrought iron gate $200, outdoor setting (six chairs and glass table) $110, curtains 4m x 2m high $50
|0419 384 496