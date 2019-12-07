Advertisement
Buy Swap Sell – December 8
Want a bargain? Got a bargain? Tune in with Darren James from 6am Saturday and Sunday.
HOUSE RULES
Phone 96 900 693 between 6-7am Saturdays and Sundays
Garage sales, fetes and events can be emailed to djames@3aw.com.au.
Darren doesn’t read out faxed or emailed items, he only reads events such as garage sales and fetes.
- Each caller can sell a maximum of 3 items
- Callers can only be on once every 4 weeks
- Callers can only sell cars that are over 20 years old.
- No animals of any kind can be advertised for sale or given away
|Name
|Suburb
|Buying, swapping, selling
|Phone
|Carol
|Rosebud
|Sewing machine $300 neg, China closet $200 neg, cabinet $50 neg
|0400 180 346
|Vicki
|East Bentleigh
|Outside light $20, pendant light $20, mobility walker $30
|0423 236 915
|Marilyn
|Mitcham
|Three Royal Dolton Elvis Presley tiles – signed $50, vintage Nettel Cocarette camera $50, four piece lounge suite $600
|0414 589 695
|Leo
|Lancefield
|BUY – old petrol station items
|5422 2222
|Bob
|Cranbourne
|Zodiac inflatable boat $1200
|0419 103 889
|Joe
|Wallan
|Woodwork machine $250, router table $250, tinny boat $6700
|0400 190 249
|Wayne
|Wandin
|Old kitchen table $500, preserving jars $2 each
|0413 310 300
|Jeanette
|Rosebud
|Dining room table $500 neg, eight chairs $20 neg
|0409 850 331
|Barbara
|Lilydale
|Three piece lounge suite $200
|0448 350 972
|Joe
|Mornington
|1985 Bronco 4WD $5500, load of horse gear $800
|0468 349 198
|Denis
|Park Orchards
|Heavy duty cover to protect motorhome $500 or ONO
|0419 965 744
|Peter
|Rosebud
|4000 records 50s,60s,70s,80s – open to offers
|0400 972 011
|Tina
|Glen Waverley
|2 rice cookers $10 each, dining table $200
|0403 138 870
|Veronica
|Bell Park
|1200 thread bed sheets $80 or ONO, allergy free doona $180 or ONO, double bed queen bed with side tables $400 or ONO
|0452 536 433
|Dave
|Seaford
|Fishing reel x 2 $250 & 50
|0468 998 134
|Anna
|Croydon Hills
|Christmas tree $50, porcelain doll $35, sewing machine $100
|0415 298 013
|Mark
|Glen Waverley
|Rare old car – 1969 ford LTD two door hard top $40,000 or ONO
|0458 047 226
|Karen
|West Footscray
|Chinese cups for cupping x three $20,$30, $40
|0417 581 677
|Lynne
|Doncaster
|Outdoor seating $250, dining room suite $400, lounge room suite $200
|0430 353 500
|Norm
|Traralgon
|Mobile scooter $800
|5176 4307