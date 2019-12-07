3AW
Buy Swap Sell – December 8

9 hours ago
Darren James

Want a bargain? Got a bargain? Tune in with Darren James from 6am Saturday and Sunday.

HOUSE RULES

Phone 96 900 693 between 6-7am Saturdays and Sundays

Garage sales, fetes and events can be emailed to djames@3aw.com.au.

Darren doesn’t read out faxed or emailed items, he only reads events such as garage sales and fetes.

  • Each caller can sell a maximum of 3 items
  • Callers can only be on once every 4 weeks
  • Callers can only sell cars that are over 20 years old.
  • No animals of any kind can be advertised for sale or given away
Name Suburb Buying, swapping, selling Phone
Carol Rosebud Sewing machine $300 neg, China closet $200 neg, cabinet $50 neg 0400 180 346
Vicki East Bentleigh Outside light $20, pendant light $20, mobility walker $30 0423 236 915
Marilyn Mitcham Three Royal Dolton Elvis Presley tiles – signed $50, vintage Nettel Cocarette camera $50, four piece lounge suite $600 0414 589 695
Leo Lancefield BUY – old petrol station items 5422 2222
Bob Cranbourne Zodiac inflatable boat $1200 0419 103 889
Joe Wallan Woodwork machine $250, router table $250, tinny boat $6700 0400 190 249
Wayne Wandin Old kitchen table $500, preserving jars $2 each 0413 310 300
Jeanette Rosebud Dining room table $500 neg, eight chairs $20 neg 0409 850 331
Barbara Lilydale Three piece lounge suite $200 0448 350 972
Joe Mornington 1985 Bronco 4WD $5500, load of horse gear $800 0468 349 198
Denis Park Orchards Heavy duty cover to protect motorhome $500 or ONO 0419 965 744
Peter Rosebud 4000 records 50s,60s,70s,80s – open to offers 0400 972 011
Tina Glen Waverley 2 rice cookers $10 each, dining table $200 0403 138 870
Veronica Bell Park 1200 thread bed sheets $80 or ONO, allergy free doona $180 or ONO, double bed queen bed with side tables $400 or ONO 0452 536 433
Dave Seaford Fishing reel x 2 $250 & 50 0468 998 134
Anna Croydon Hills Christmas tree $50, porcelain doll $35, sewing machine $100 0415 298 013
Mark Glen Waverley Rare old car – 1969 ford LTD two door hard top $40,000 or ONO 0458 047 226
Karen West Footscray Chinese cups for cupping x three $20,$30, $40 0417 581 677
Lynne Doncaster Outdoor seating $250, dining room suite $400, lounge room suite $200 0430 353 500
Norm Traralgon Mobile scooter $800 5176 4307
