3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Buy Swap Sell – February 1

5 hours ago
Darren James
Buy Swap Sell

Want a bargain? Got a bargain? Tune in with Darren James from 6am Saturday and Sunday.

HOUSE RULES

Phone 96 900 693 between 6-7am Saturdays and Sundays

Garage sales, fetes and events can be emailed to djames@3aw.com.au.

Darren doesn’t read out faxed or emailed items, he only reads events such as garage sales and fetes.

  • Each caller can sell a maximum of 3 items
  • Callers can only be on once every 4 weeks
  • Callers can only sell cars that are over 20 years old.
  • No animals of any kind can be advertised for sale or given away
Name Suburb Buying, swapping, selling Phone
Mike Bentleigh Washing machine – $75
Queen size bed – free
Dyson vacuum – $60		 0405 125 886
Mick Cranbourne North Single bed, mattress and base – free 0400 271 851
David Traraglon Caravan – 25 ft – $35,000 0439 791 955
Val Croydon Nth Lounge suite – offers
Dining room suite – offers
Wall unit – offers		 9727 4531
Fred St Albans Trumpet – $250
Guitar – $480
Model cars – vary		 0412 785 990
Valerie Mont Albert North Two bookcases – $25 ono, $40 ono
Desk – $60 ono		 9898 3982
Graham Wantirna Sth BBQ – $100
Saw bench – $100
Epsom cartridges – $20		 0414 701 316
Glenda Ringwood Dining table and six chairs – $500 9879 3625
Rod Edithvale Trailer – $2000
Flymo hand mower – $25
Stereo music system – $100		 0414 993 811
Michelle Chelsea Heights Antique-style rocking chair – $50
Mini trampoline – $20		 0419 510 590
Barb Geelong Caravan – $16,950 0425 818 797
Andy Doncaster Bar stools x 3 – $25 each ono
Single bed in plastic – $75 ono		 0419 873 730
Graham Langwarrin Display cabinets x 8 – $100 each 0413 110 163
Concetta Avondale Heights Frangipanis in flower – from $8-100 0427 091 144
Kamal Rosebud Two steel sheds – $200, $100 0412 489 243
Darren James
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.