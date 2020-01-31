Buy Swap Sell – February 1
Want a bargain? Got a bargain? Tune in with Darren James from 6am Saturday and Sunday.
HOUSE RULES
Phone 96 900 693 between 6-7am Saturdays and Sundays
Garage sales, fetes and events can be emailed to djames@3aw.com.au.
Darren doesn’t read out faxed or emailed items, he only reads events such as garage sales and fetes.
- Each caller can sell a maximum of 3 items
- Callers can only be on once every 4 weeks
- Callers can only sell cars that are over 20 years old.
- No animals of any kind can be advertised for sale or given away
|Name
|Suburb
|Buying, swapping, selling
|Phone
|Mike
|Bentleigh
|Washing machine – $75
Queen size bed – free
Dyson vacuum – $60
|0405 125 886
|Mick
|Cranbourne North
|Single bed, mattress and base – free
|0400 271 851
|David
|Traraglon
|Caravan – 25 ft – $35,000
|0439 791 955
|Val
|Croydon Nth
|Lounge suite – offers
Dining room suite – offers
Wall unit – offers
|9727 4531
|Fred
|St Albans
|Trumpet – $250
Guitar – $480
Model cars – vary
|0412 785 990
|Valerie
|Mont Albert North
|Two bookcases – $25 ono, $40 ono
Desk – $60 ono
|9898 3982
|Graham
|Wantirna Sth
|BBQ – $100
Saw bench – $100
Epsom cartridges – $20
|0414 701 316
|Glenda
|Ringwood
|Dining table and six chairs – $500
|9879 3625
|Rod
|Edithvale
|Trailer – $2000
Flymo hand mower – $25
Stereo music system – $100
|0414 993 811
|Michelle
|Chelsea Heights
|Antique-style rocking chair – $50
Mini trampoline – $20
|0419 510 590
|Barb
|Geelong
|Caravan – $16,950
|0425 818 797
|Andy
|Doncaster
|Bar stools x 3 – $25 each ono
Single bed in plastic – $75 ono
|0419 873 730
|Graham
|Langwarrin
|Display cabinets x 8 – $100 each
|0413 110 163
|Concetta
|Avondale Heights
|Frangipanis in flower – from $8-100
|0427 091 144
|Kamal
|Rosebud
|Two steel sheds – $200, $100
|0412 489 243