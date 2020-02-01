3AW
Buy Swap Sell – February 2

11 hours ago
Want a bargain? Got a bargain? Tune in with Darren James from 6am Saturday and Sunday.

HOUSE RULES

Phone 96 900 693 between 6-7am Saturdays and Sundays

Garage sales, fetes and events can be emailed to djames@3aw.com.au.

Darren doesn’t read out faxed or emailed items, he only reads events such as garage sales and fetes.

  • Each caller can sell a maximum of 3 items
  • Callers can only be on once every 4 weeks
  • Callers can only sell cars that are over 20 years old.
  • No animals of any kind can be advertised for sale or given away
Name Suburb Buying, swapping, selling Phone
Val Melton West Wall unit $200, kitchen setting $200, lounge suite $200 0438 506 472
Barry Bentleigh New barbecue $500 or ONO 0470 148 151
Jim Bulla Tandem trailer $2000, industrial sewing machine $1000, 2000 bricks $1500 9307 1249
Pam Diamond Creek SWAP – outdoor spa – swap for slab of beer 0403 162 511
John Dallas Ford Capris 1994 $3300 or best offer 0432 064 807
Julie Dingley 4 piece bedroom suite $200, antique five drawer dressing table – $make a offer 0432 570 845
Suzie Bayswater Large fridge $200, washing machine $200, three seater recliner $500 or ONO 0432 505 996
Gordon Greensborough Two wardrobes – free and antique $195, fridge – FREE 0409 439 738
John Barwon Heads Massage pad and foot exerciser $4700 5254 1309
Noel Mooroolbark BUY – 1981 to 84 subaru 0402 267 899
Garry Dingley Portable air con – hot and cold $250 0403 340 685
Danny Pakenham BEST OFFER – sewing machine, golf buggy, three women’s kilts – size 14 5945 1034
Christine Glenroy Large wall unit, and matching leather chairs $1000 0407 828 523
