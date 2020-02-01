Buy Swap Sell – February 2
Want a bargain? Got a bargain? Tune in with Darren James from 6am Saturday and Sunday.
HOUSE RULES
Phone 96 900 693 between 6-7am Saturdays and Sundays
Garage sales, fetes and events can be emailed to djames@3aw.com.au.
Darren doesn’t read out faxed or emailed items, he only reads events such as garage sales and fetes.
- Each caller can sell a maximum of 3 items
- Callers can only be on once every 4 weeks
- Callers can only sell cars that are over 20 years old.
- No animals of any kind can be advertised for sale or given away
|Name
|Suburb
|Buying, swapping, selling
|Phone
|Val
|Melton West
|Wall unit $200, kitchen setting $200, lounge suite $200
|0438 506 472
|Barry
|Bentleigh
|New barbecue $500 or ONO
|0470 148 151
|Jim
|Bulla
|Tandem trailer $2000, industrial sewing machine $1000, 2000 bricks $1500
|9307 1249
|Pam
|Diamond Creek
|SWAP – outdoor spa – swap for slab of beer
|0403 162 511
|John
|Dallas
|Ford Capris 1994 $3300 or best offer
|0432 064 807
|Julie
|Dingley
|4 piece bedroom suite $200, antique five drawer dressing table – $make a offer
|0432 570 845
|Suzie
|Bayswater
|Large fridge $200, washing machine $200, three seater recliner $500 or ONO
|0432 505 996
|Gordon
|Greensborough
|Two wardrobes – free and antique $195, fridge – FREE
|0409 439 738
|John
|Barwon Heads
|Massage pad and foot exerciser $4700
|5254 1309
|Noel
|Mooroolbark
|BUY – 1981 to 84 subaru
|0402 267 899
|Garry
|Dingley
|Portable air con – hot and cold $250
|0403 340 685
|Danny
|Pakenham
|BEST OFFER – sewing machine, golf buggy, three women’s kilts – size 14
|5945 1034
|Christine
|Glenroy
|Large wall unit, and matching leather chairs $1000
|0407 828 523