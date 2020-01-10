3AW
Buy Swap Sell – January 11

3 hours ago
MML
Buy Swap Sell

Want a bargain? Got a bargain? Tune in with Darren James from 6am Saturday and Sunday.

HOUSE RULES

Phone 96 900 693 between 6-7am Saturdays and Sundays

Garage sales, fetes and events can be emailed to djames@3aw.com.au.

Darren doesn’t read out faxed or emailed items, he only reads events such as garage sales and fetes.

  • Each caller can sell a maximum of 3 items
  • Callers can only be on once every 4 weeks
  • Callers can only sell cars that are over 20 years old.
  • No animals of any kind can be advertised for sale or given away

Items are posted online after midday after each show.

 

Mick Mitcham Washing machine – $100 ono
Kids ride on car – $60		 0434 392 160
Savina Rosanna Men’s suits – x6 – $30-40 each
Novels – $5 each
Stuffed toys – $5-10 each		 0418 384 508
Heather Somerville Blanket/toy box – $80
Sofa bed – $200		 0477 704 715
Glen Mulgrave Dining table and six chairs – $250 ono 0413 003 073
Tim Warrandyte Ride on mower – $650 ono
Tractor – $1500 ono
Kid quad bike – $400		 0400 953 983
Robert Essendon Wants to buy a car, eg a Corolla – $8000-9000 0402 296 879
Glenda Ringwood Coffee and lounge tables $20 for pair
Bath sheets – $20 for pair
Mahogany dining sets with chairs – $550		 9879 3625
Sharon Blairgowrie Electric lift chair – $1500 ono
Electric bed – $1500 ono		 0410 402 151
Rod Edithvale Trailer – $2000
Sony recorder and player – $70		 0414 993 811
Elaine Beaconsfield Ramp – $50 ono
Roofing materials – free		 9707 4225
Graham Narre Warren Home brew kit – $50 ono
Grinder – $30
Water pump – $30		 0409 008 055
Glen Frankston Ride on mower – $500
Old PO Box – $60		 0466 585 975
Nisha South Melbourne Sofa bed – $500 0410 647 421
John Cranbourne Antique sideboard – $400
Antique cupboard – $300
Antique hall stand – $120		 5995 2294
Cath Mulgrave 200 red bricks – free 0425 872 386
Carole Kilysth Agapanthus plants – free 0402 102 675
Georgia Westmeadows Dining table and chairs – $100 0425 687 234
Ron Broadmeadows Small tinny boat – $3000 0439 762 058
Linda Brunswick Coffee table – $60 0411 169 252
Ken Boronia Rotary hoe – $400
Dining table and six chairs – $100		 0407 184 698
