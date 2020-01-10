Buy Swap Sell – January 11
HOUSE RULES
Phone 96 900 693 between 6-7am Saturdays and Sundays
Garage sales, fetes and events can be emailed to djames@3aw.com.au.
Darren doesn’t read out faxed or emailed items, he only reads events such as garage sales and fetes.
- Each caller can sell a maximum of 3 items
- Callers can only be on once every 4 weeks
- Callers can only sell cars that are over 20 years old.
- No animals of any kind can be advertised for sale or given away
Items are posted online after midday after each show.
|Mick
|Mitcham
|Washing machine – $100 ono
Kids ride on car – $60
|0434 392 160
|Savina
|Rosanna
|Men’s suits – x6 – $30-40 each
Novels – $5 each
Stuffed toys – $5-10 each
|0418 384 508
|Heather
|Somerville
|Blanket/toy box – $80
Sofa bed – $200
|0477 704 715
|Glen
|Mulgrave
|Dining table and six chairs – $250 ono
|0413 003 073
|Tim
|Warrandyte
|Ride on mower – $650 ono
Tractor – $1500 ono
Kid quad bike – $400
|0400 953 983
|Robert
|Essendon
|Wants to buy a car, eg a Corolla – $8000-9000
|0402 296 879
|Glenda
|Ringwood
|Coffee and lounge tables $20 for pair
Bath sheets – $20 for pair
Mahogany dining sets with chairs – $550
|9879 3625
|Sharon
|Blairgowrie
|Electric lift chair – $1500 ono
Electric bed – $1500 ono
|0410 402 151
|Rod
|Edithvale
|Trailer – $2000
Sony recorder and player – $70
|0414 993 811
|Elaine
|Beaconsfield
|Ramp – $50 ono
Roofing materials – free
|9707 4225
|Graham
|Narre Warren
|Home brew kit – $50 ono
Grinder – $30
Water pump – $30
|0409 008 055
|Glen
|Frankston
|Ride on mower – $500
Old PO Box – $60
|0466 585 975
|Nisha
|South Melbourne
|Sofa bed – $500
|0410 647 421
|John
|Cranbourne
|Antique sideboard – $400
Antique cupboard – $300
Antique hall stand – $120
|5995 2294
|Cath
|Mulgrave
|200 red bricks – free
|0425 872 386
|Carole
|Kilysth
|Agapanthus plants – free
|0402 102 675
|Georgia
|Westmeadows
|Dining table and chairs – $100
|0425 687 234
|Ron
|Broadmeadows
|Small tinny boat – $3000
|0439 762 058
|Linda
|Brunswick
|Coffee table – $60
|0411 169 252
|Ken
|Boronia
|Rotary hoe – $400
Dining table and six chairs – $100
|0407 184 698