Buy Swap Sell – January 12

|Anne
|Packenham
|Baileys Caravan 2015 $45,000
|0488 760 595
|Carmel
|Sandringham
|Anne from Glen Roy bought a kids bicycle off her a couple of months back, she has paid but is yet to pick it up
|9598 6648
|James
|Frankston
|LOOKING FOR: An unlocked phone
|0400 205 489
|David
|Traralgon
|Crusader Manhattan Caravan $38,500
|0439 791 955
|Joe
|Eltham
|2004 YZ250F Yamaha dirt bike $2,000
|0435 191 901
|Nora on behalf Nick
|Coburg
|400 190×190 small pavers FREE
Two seater lazy boy couch FREE
|0438 860 341
|John
|Knoxfield
|10 bikes (3 BMXs,7 Mountain bikes) $30-50
Wind chimes $10-25
Japanese Maples $15
|0416 090 110
|Jack
|Frankston
|Wrought iron Clock $50
Cross country bicycle $35
Gas BBQ $30
|9770 0993
|Irene
|Cranbourne North
|2005 Ford Focus $3000
|0404 947 857
|Jan
|Balwyn
|LOOKING FOR: Small first car up to $10,000
|0422 093 519
|Carol
|East Doncaster
|Small dogs kennel $30
|9848 2554
|Allan
|Southbank
|LOOKING FOR: A C4 transmission cooler
|9547 7735
|John
|Frankston
|Mazda 3 2007 $7,000 – $9,000
|0437 290 128
|Lorraine
|Essendon
|LOOKING FOR Electric bike
|0409 001 047
|Ron
|Sydenham
|3 portable fans $10each
2 new soft toys $35 each
TV 78mm $50
|0468 841 971