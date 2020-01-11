3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Buy Swap Sell – January 12

3 hours ago
Darren James

ant a bargain? Got a bargain? Tune in with Darren James from 6am Saturday and Sunday.

HOUSE RULES

Phone 96 900 693 between 6-7am Saturdays and Sundays

Garage sales, fetes and events can be emailed to djames@3aw.com.au.

Darren doesn’t read out faxed or emailed items, he only reads events such as garage sales and fetes.

  • Each caller can sell a maximum of 3 items
  • Callers can only be on once every 4 weeks
  • Callers can only sell cars that are over 20 years old.
  • No animals of any kind can be advertised for sale or given away

Items are posted online after midday after each show.

Anne Packenham Baileys Caravan 2015 $45,000 0488 760 595
Carmel Sandringham Anne from Glen Roy bought a kids bicycle off her a couple of months back, she has paid but is yet to pick it up 9598 6648
James Frankston LOOKING FOR: An unlocked phone 0400 205 489
David Traralgon Crusader Manhattan Caravan $38,500 0439 791 955
Joe Eltham 2004 YZ250F Yamaha dirt bike $2,000 0435 191 901
Nora on behalf Nick Coburg 400 190×190 small pavers FREE 

Two seater lazy boy couch FREE

 0438 860 341
John Knoxfield 10 bikes (3 BMXs,7 Mountain bikes) $30-50

Wind chimes $10-25

Japanese Maples $15

 0416 090 110
Jack Frankston Wrought iron Clock $50

Cross country bicycle $35

Gas BBQ $30

 9770 0993
Irene Cranbourne North 2005 Ford Focus $3000 0404 947 857
Jan Balwyn LOOKING FOR: Small first car up to $10,000 0422 093 519
Carol East Doncaster Small dogs kennel $30 9848 2554
Allan Southbank LOOKING FOR: A C4 transmission cooler 9547 7735
John Frankston Mazda 3 2007 $7,000 – $9,000 0437 290 128
Lorraine Essendon LOOKING FOR Electric bike 0409 001 047
Ron Sydenham 3 portable fans $10each

2 new soft toys $35 each

TV 78mm $50

 0468 841 971
Darren James
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.