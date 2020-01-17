Buy Swap Sell – January 18
|David
|Traralgon
|Caravan – $36,950
Car fridge – $350 or to swap with a rider mower
|0439 791 955
|Carmel
|Mornington
|Looking for remote for a TV
|0417 371 868
|Joel
|Carnegie
|Extension hose – $50
Panasonic digital camera – $120
Pair of 1970s speakers – $130
|0437 196 601
|Lola
|Kilsyth
|Campervan – $10,000
|0447 673 219
|Beryl
|Essendon
|200L freezer – $120
|0419 668 387
|Joe
|East Bentleigh
|Frying pan – $25
Electric frying pan – $35
Milk frother – $15
|9503 8686
|Tony
|Windsor
|Watch – $1800 ono
|0439 154 825
|Jerry
|West Meadows
|Dressing table – $150
Waterski – $200
Kneeboard – $20
|0409 923 020
|Carol
|Thomastown
|Wants to buy a remote for her TV
|9402 8563
|Joe
|Greensborough
|WWII navy uniform – $500
|0435 191 901
|Margaret
|Ringwood
|Looking for Christopher Blake DVDs and Anne of Green Gables DVDs
|9870 6155
|Vicky
|Epping
|King single bed with storage and matching bedside table – $400
|0425 771 845
|Jenny
|Brighton
|Dining table and 6 chairs – $120
Two seater lounger with single chairs – $1000
Dining table – $200
|0419 678 728
|David
|Niddrie
|Tandem trailer – $1000
|0412 914 102
|Christian
|Springvale
|Set of 4 tyres – $25 each tyre
|0425 173 905
|Theresa
|Maribyrnong
|Two piece sofa – $200
Electric cooktop – $100
Wants to buy a music instrument
|0410 005 794
|Edward
|Heathmont
|Vintage timing gear for car – $22
Rocket cover gasket set – $15
Saws – $25 each
|9729 2269
|Danny
|Ferntree Gully
|Wheelchair accessible Kia carnival – $26,500
|0412 915 045
|Steve
|Sandringham
|Wants to buy a single bed
|0413 242 396