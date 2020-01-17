3AW
Buy Swap Sell – January 18

3 hours ago
Darren James
Buy Swap Sell

Want a bargain? Got a bargain? Tune in with Darren James from 6am Saturday and Sunday.

HOUSE RULES

Phone 96 900 693 between 6-7am Saturdays and Sundays

Garage sales, fetes and events can be emailed to djames@3aw.com.au.

Darren doesn’t read out faxed or emailed items, he only reads events such as garage sales and fetes.

  • Each caller can sell a maximum of 3 items
  • Callers can only be on once every 4 weeks
  • Callers can only sell cars that are over 20 years old.
  • No animals of any kind can be advertised for sale or given away

Items are posted online after midday after each show.

Name Suburb Buying, swapping, selling Phone
David Traralgon Caravan – $36,950
Car fridge – $350 or to swap with a rider mower		 0439 791 955
Carmel Mornington Looking for remote for a TV 0417 371 868
Joel Carnegie Extension hose – $50
Panasonic digital camera – $120
Pair of 1970s speakers – $130		 0437 196 601
Lola Kilsyth Campervan – $10,000 0447 673 219
Beryl Essendon 200L freezer – $120 0419 668 387
Joe East Bentleigh Frying pan – $25
Electric frying pan – $35
Milk frother – $15		 9503 8686
Tony Windsor Watch – $1800 ono 0439 154 825
Jerry West Meadows Dressing table – $150
Waterski – $200
Kneeboard – $20		 0409 923 020
Carol Thomastown Wants to buy a remote for her TV 9402 8563
Joe Greensborough WWII navy uniform – $500 0435 191 901
Margaret Ringwood Looking for Christopher Blake DVDs and Anne of Green Gables DVDs 9870 6155
Vicky Epping King single bed with storage and matching bedside table – $400 0425 771 845
Jenny Brighton Dining table and 6 chairs – $120
Two seater lounger with single chairs – $1000
Dining table – $200		 0419 678 728
David Niddrie Tandem trailer – $1000 0412 914 102
Christian Springvale Set of 4 tyres – $25 each tyre 0425 173 905
Theresa Maribyrnong Two piece sofa – $200
Electric cooktop – $100
Wants to buy a music instrument		 0410 005 794
Edward Heathmont Vintage timing gear for car – $22
Rocket cover gasket set – $15
Saws – $25 each		 9729 2269
Danny Ferntree Gully Wheelchair accessible Kia carnival – $26,500 0412 915 045
Steve Sandringham Wants to buy a single bed 0413 242 396
