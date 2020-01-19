3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Buy swap sell, January 19

2 hours ago
Darren James

Want a bargain? Got a bargain? Tune in with Darren James from 6am Saturday and Sunday.

HOUSE RULES

Phone 96 900 693 between 6-7am Saturdays and Sundays

Garage sales, fetes and events can be emailed to djames@3aw.com.au.

Darren doesn’t read out faxed or emailed items, he only reads events such as garage sales and fetes.

  • Each caller can sell a maximum of 3 items
  • Callers can only be on once every 4 weeks
  • Callers can only sell cars that are over 20 years old.
  • No animals of any kind can be advertised for sale or given away

Items are posted online after midday after each show.

Name Suburb Buying, swapping, selling Phone
Jack Burwood Landline phone and digital answering machine $20 0423 305 092
Sandy Chadstone Star Trek books $0.50 each
Downtown Abbey books $20		 9807 2383
Kevin Altona Internal glass panel door with cedar $25
Boat anchor and chain $40
Shell tanker emblem $50		 0401 869 511
Darren Seaford Garage sale at 10 Buna Avenue Seaford from 8am – 5pm 0458 213 081
Julie Geelong Canvas tent $190 0418 577 577
Margaret Mornington Clivia plants $6 each 0435 098 543
Charlie Taylors Lakes Fridge $50 0407 511 695
Patricia Yarra Valley Disability fitted motor car with hand controls $8000 0416 274 174
John Yarra Junction Washer/Dryer $350
Flatt screen TV (44inch) $400
Two door stainless fridge $300		 0449 596 255
Vic Brighton Home movie theatre couch in black leather $1200 0417 311 158
Eunice Parkdale Cast iron – flat iron, kettle, water boiler with tap (early 1900s)
Double sextant		 0401 564 335
Demi Malvern Three seater couch $100
Wrought iron chairs (six) $100
Copper light fitting $50		 0416 112 177
Pat Croydon Babies bassinet $50
Baby swing (fischer price aqua) $30
Old change table $5		 0405 119 072
Sally Chirnside Park Curtains for five windows $100 0437 468 244
Darryl Belmont Two fridges $300 and $200
Wooden TV cabinet		 0408 491 343
Anne Packenham Subaru Outback moulded cargo mat $75 0488 760 595
Jean Bulleen Aquarium $160 0457 660 644
Vicky East Bentleigh Mobility walker $30
Ladies bike $100		 0423 236 915
Liz South Frankston Yakka plants $5 each
LOOKING FOR: A plunger for a juicer		 0409 702 059
Demi Malvern Three seater couch $100
Wrought iron chairs (six) $100
Copper light fitting $50		 0416 112 177
Peter Chadstone Blood pressure monitor $50 0412 803 208
Sophie Mornington Mahogany chest of drawers $200
Mahogany sideboard $200		 0419 500 336
Ram Glen Waverley 1996 Nissan Path Finder $3000 0418 353 339
Marie Pascoe Vale 2 Jet Skis on a double trailer $10,500 0413 060 541
Darren James
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.