Buy swap sell, January 19

|Name
|Suburb
|Buying, swapping, selling
|Phone
|Jack
|Burwood
|Landline phone and digital answering machine $20
|0423 305 092
|Sandy
|Chadstone
|Star Trek books $0.50 each
Downtown Abbey books $20
|9807 2383
|Kevin
|Altona
|Internal glass panel door with cedar $25
Boat anchor and chain $40
Shell tanker emblem $50
|0401 869 511
|Darren
|Seaford
|Garage sale at 10 Buna Avenue Seaford from 8am – 5pm
|0458 213 081
|Julie
|Geelong
|Canvas tent $190
|0418 577 577
|Margaret
|Mornington
|Clivia plants $6 each
|0435 098 543
|Charlie
|Taylors Lakes
|Fridge $50
|0407 511 695
|Patricia
|Yarra Valley
|Disability fitted motor car with hand controls $8000
|0416 274 174
|John
|Yarra Junction
|Washer/Dryer $350
Flatt screen TV (44inch) $400
Two door stainless fridge $300
|0449 596 255
|Vic
|Brighton
|Home movie theatre couch in black leather $1200
|0417 311 158
|Eunice
|Parkdale
|Cast iron – flat iron, kettle, water boiler with tap (early 1900s)
Double sextant
|0401 564 335
|Demi
|Malvern
|Three seater couch $100
Wrought iron chairs (six) $100
Copper light fitting $50
|0416 112 177
|Pat
|Croydon
|Babies bassinet $50
Baby swing (fischer price aqua) $30
Old change table $5
|0405 119 072
|Sally
|Chirnside Park
|Curtains for five windows $100
|0437 468 244
|Darryl
|Belmont
|Two fridges $300 and $200
Wooden TV cabinet
|0408 491 343
|Anne
|Packenham
|Subaru Outback moulded cargo mat $75
|0488 760 595
|Jean
|Bulleen
|Aquarium $160
|0457 660 644
|Vicky
|East Bentleigh
|Mobility walker $30
Ladies bike $100
|0423 236 915
|Liz
|South Frankston
|Yakka plants $5 each
LOOKING FOR: A plunger for a juicer
|0409 702 059
|Peter
|Chadstone
|Blood pressure monitor $50
|0412 803 208
|Sophie
|Mornington
|Mahogany chest of drawers $200
Mahogany sideboard $200
|0419 500 336
|Ram
|Glen Waverley
|1996 Nissan Path Finder $3000
|0418 353 339
|Marie
|Pascoe Vale
|2 Jet Skis on a double trailer $10,500
|0413 060 541