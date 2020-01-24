Buy Swap Sell – January 25
Want a bargain? Got a bargain? Tune in with Darren James from 6am Saturday and Sunday.
|Name
|Suburb
|Buying, swapping, selling
|Phone
|Nick
|Nunawading
|Washing machine – $100 ono
|0434 392 160
|Ralph
|Altona Meadows
|Wants to buy a sewer cleaning machine
|0432 174 400
|Maureen
|Endeavour Hills
|Wants to buy a mobility walker
|0419 500 065
|Steve
|Heidelberg
|Dining room suite – $100 ono
Book shelves on drawers – $100 ono
|9455 0252
|Tony
|Warragul
|Mobility trolley – $3500
Sleep apnoea machine – $300
|0439 888 136
|Trevor
|Bacchus Marsh
|Fridge-freezer – $300
|0412 992 247
|Julie
|East Bentleigh
|Two mobility scooters – $500 ono and $650
Dining room table, 8 chairs – $300 ono
|0416 100 613
|Jeff
|Mount Waverley
|Wants to buy, swap and sell trading cards – football and cricket cards
|0408 374 172
|Joseph
|St Albans
|Overlocker – best offer
Sewing machine – best offer – $300 for both
|0402 284 775
|Graham
|Seville
|Towing hitch/level rider – $250
|0408 357 204
|Paul
|Yellingbo
|Oven – $350
Twin 420L fridge-freezer – $250
Swimming pool chlorine doser – $300 ono
|0417 034 385
|Lennie
|Werribee
|wants to buy a carby for a Holden
Caravan – $3000
|0449 603 216
|Doug
|Cockatoo
|Motorboat – $8,500
Stove – $750 ono
|5968 8207
|Angela
|Altona
|TV dvd combo – $40
Blu Ray player – $50
|0410 401 306
|David
|Werribee
|Treadmill – $2200
|0437 870 676
|Julie
|Dingley
|Two matching couches – $500 ono
Dining room suite – $100
Five-seater couch – $250
|0432 570 845
|Michael
|Berwick
|Work trailer – $4000
Air compressor – $600
|0417 102 486
|Carole
|Packenham
|Mobility scooter – $800 ono
Electric wheelchair – $3300 ono
|0428 318 890
|Lindy
|Toorak
|Perisan runner – $2000 ono
|0425 788 581