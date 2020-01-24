3AW
Buy Swap Sell – January 25

1 hour ago
Darren James
Want a bargain? Got a bargain? Tune in with Darren James from 6am Saturday and Sunday.

HOUSE RULES

Phone 96 900 693 between 6-7am Saturdays and Sundays

Garage sales, fetes and events can be emailed to djames@3aw.com.au.

Darren doesn’t read out faxed or emailed items, he only reads events such as garage sales and fetes.

  • Each caller can sell a maximum of 3 items
  • Callers can only be on once every 4 weeks
  • Callers can only sell cars that are over 20 years old.
  • No animals of any kind can be advertised for sale or given away

Items are posted online after midday after each show.

Name Suburb Buying, swapping, selling Phone
Nick Nunawading Washing machine – $100 ono 0434 392 160
Ralph Altona Meadows Wants to buy a sewer cleaning machine 0432 174 400
Maureen Endeavour Hills Wants to buy a mobility walker 0419 500 065
Steve Heidelberg Dining room suite – $100 ono
Book shelves on drawers – $100 ono		 9455 0252
Tony Warragul Mobility trolley – $3500
Sleep apnoea machine – $300		 0439 888 136
Trevor Bacchus Marsh Fridge-freezer – $300 0412 992 247
Julie East Bentleigh Two mobility scooters – $500 ono and $650
Dining room table, 8 chairs – $300 ono		 0416 100 613
Jeff Mount Waverley Wants to buy, swap and sell trading cards – football and cricket cards 0408 374 172
Joseph St Albans Overlocker – best offer
Sewing machine – best offer – $300 for both		 0402 284 775
Graham Seville Towing hitch/level rider – $250 0408 357 204
Paul Yellingbo Oven – $350
Twin 420L fridge-freezer – $250
Swimming pool chlorine doser – $300 ono		 0417 034 385
Lennie Werribee wants to buy a carby for a Holden
Caravan – $3000		 0449 603 216
Doug Cockatoo Motorboat – $8,500
Stove – $750 ono		 5968 8207
Angela Altona TV dvd combo – $40
Blu Ray player – $50		 0410 401 306
David Werribee Treadmill – $2200 0437 870 676
Julie Dingley Two matching couches – $500 ono
Dining room suite – $100
Five-seater couch – $250		 0432 570 845
Michael Berwick Work trailer – $4000
Air compressor – $600		 0417 102 486
Carole Packenham Mobility scooter – $800 ono
Electric wheelchair – $3300 ono		 0428 318 890
Lindy Toorak Perisan runner – $2000 ono 0425 788 581
Darren James
News
