Buy Swap Sell – January 26

3 hours ago
Darren James

Want a bargain? Got a bargain? Tune in with Darren James from 6am Saturday and Sunday.

HOUSE RULES

Phone 96 900 693 between 6-7am Saturdays and Sundays

Garage sales, fetes and events can be emailed to djames@3aw.com.au.

Darren doesn’t read out faxed or emailed items, he only reads events such as garage sales and fetes.

  • Each caller can sell a maximum of 3 items
  • Callers can only be on once every 4 weeks
  • Callers can only sell cars that are over 20 years old.
  • No animals of any kind can be advertised for sale or given away

 

Name Suburb Buying, swapping, selling Phone
Lenise Keysborough Bunk bed – double and single $100 or ONO 0411 139 564
Glenda Ringwood Coffee table, lamp table $25 9879 3625
Chris Rye Walk Off the Earth tickets for tonight – $80 each 0412 168 422
James Seaford Three door filing cabinet $60, folders, parts for Nissan. 0400 205 489
Tony Mill Park Spare parts 9408 4027
Glenys Mount Martha Two bicycles – male bike $120 and female bike $35 5973 4163
Damian Mornington Trike $400 and bikes $200 each 0421 980 020
Ian Mornington Campervan $3000 0432 823 732
Alan Mount Waverley FREE – camellia tree 9807 3406
Peter Gladstone Park Uni bike $15, couple sets of golf clubs $25 each, old bread tin $10 0429 411 000
Nick Glen Waverley Caravan $26,000, Wilson golf clubs $60, whipper snipper $50 9560 8870
Tony Sunbury Treadmill $450 and three bike motorbike trailer $600 0407 744 837
John North Coburg Radiogram, 80 records $500 9350 3027
Valerie North Croydon FREE – long stitch tapestry 9722 2623
Demi Malvern FREE – couch, six chairs $90 0416 112 177
Nancy Kilmore BUY – card making embossers or dies 5734 2902
Julie Dingley Six seater couch $250, six seater dining room table $50, filing cabinet – free 0432 570 845

 

