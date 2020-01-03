Buy Swap Sell – January 4
|Pauline
|Glen Roy
|Selling a ceramic water filter $60 ONO
|0409 166 390
|Dawn
|Bayswater
|Selling a lounge suite $395 ONO
|0401 972 040
|Jane
|Rosebud
|Selling trailer $995, water saver for a pipe $90, welder and fittings $50
|5986 5173
|Vicky
|Mornington
|Selling Jayco Finch Caravan $15,500
|0419 007 036
|Mike
|Hampton
|Selling LG Fridge $650, Miele Washing Machine $250 and a Dryer $150, prices negotiable
|0405 125 886
|Mike
|Hampton Park
|Selling lounge suite $150 ONO, Baby chair $50, Baby car seat $50
|0402 663 688
|Nick
|Glen Waverley
|Selling a Sphere Microwave 900L $60, Whipper Snipper $50, Westinghouse Bar Fridge $60
|9560 8870
|George
|Burwood
|Selling 26x gym weights and bars $300
|0418 399 312
|Linda
|Parkdale
|Giving away single trundle bed with foam mattress
|0423 025 396
|Joe
|East Bentleigh
|Selling new frypan $25, electric frypan $25, new Expressi milk frother $15
|9503 8686
|Lyn
|Essendon
|Selling 2x hand basin, toilet, bathroom bench, prices negotiable
|0413 918 503
|Bruce
|Cheltenham
|Selling 2x Party Pavilions for $120
|0408 135 516
|Martin
|Langwarrin
|Selling Jurgans caravan $29,000
|0439 801 940
|Simon
|Frankston Sth
|Giving away a freezer 250L
|0427 542 182
|Ross
|St Kilda
|Selling 1950s dining table and matching chairs $1000
|0419 527 885