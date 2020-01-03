3AW
131332
Buy Swap Sell – January 4

1 hour ago
Darren James
Buy Swap Sell

HOUSE RULES

Phone 96 900 693 between 6-7am Saturdays and Sundays

Garage sales, fetes and events can be emailed to djames@3aw.com.au.

Darren doesn’t read out faxed or emailed items, he only reads events such as garage sales and fetes.

  • Each caller can sell a maximum of 3 items
  • Callers can only be on once every 4 weeks
  • Callers can only sell cars that are over 20 years old.
  • No animals of any kind can be advertised for sale or given away

Items are posted online after midday after each show.

Name Suburb Buying, swapping, selling Phone
Pauline Glen Roy Selling a ceramic water filter $60 ONO 0409 166 390
Dawn Bayswater Selling a lounge suite $395 ONO 0401 972 040
Jane Rosebud Selling trailer $995, water saver for a pipe $90, welder and fittings $50 5986 5173
Vicky Mornington Selling Jayco Finch Caravan $15,500 0419 007 036
Mike Hampton Selling LG Fridge $650, Miele Washing Machine $250 and a Dryer $150, prices negotiable 0405 125 886
Mike Hampton Park Selling lounge suite $150 ONO, Baby chair $50, Baby car seat $50 0402 663 688
Nick Glen Waverley Selling a Sphere Microwave 900L $60, Whipper Snipper $50, Westinghouse Bar Fridge $60 9560 8870
George Burwood Selling 26x gym weights and bars $300 0418 399 312
Linda Parkdale Giving away single trundle bed with foam mattress 0423 025 396
Joe East Bentleigh Selling new frypan $25, electric frypan $25, new Expressi milk frother $15 9503 8686
Lyn Essendon Selling 2x hand basin, toilet, bathroom bench, prices negotiable 0413 918 503
Bruce Cheltenham Selling 2x Party Pavilions for $120 0408 135 516
Martin Langwarrin Selling Jurgans caravan $29,000 0439 801 940
Simon Frankston Sth Giving away a freezer 250L 0427 542 182
Ross St Kilda Selling 1950s dining table and matching chairs $1000 0419 527 885
