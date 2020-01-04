3AW
Buy, Swap Sell – January 5

8 hours ago
Darren James

Want a bargain? Got a bargain? Tune in with Darren James from 6am Saturday and Sunday.

HOUSE RULES

Phone 96 900 693 between 6-7am Saturdays and Sundays

Garage sales, fetes and events can be emailed to djames@3aw.com.au.

Darren doesn’t read out faxed or emailed items, he only reads events such as garage sales and fetes.

  • Each caller can sell a maximum of 3 items
  • Callers can only be on once every 4 weeks
  • Callers can only sell cars that are over 20 years old.
  • No animals of any kind can be advertised for sale or given away

Items are posted online after midday after each show.

Name Suburb Buying, swapping, selling Phone
Graham Safety Beach Electric hedge trimmer, stainless steel hot plate, a set of lawn bowls
(All profits to Bushfire Appeal)		 0414 670 566
Meg Clifton Hill Garage Sale in Clifton Hill.
5/17 John Street Clifton Hill
(All profits to Bushfire Appeal)		 0401953615
Noel North Ringwood Compressor, two rolls of air hose, three staple guns and six boxes of staples. 0418 393 898
Angela Mt Martha Unused chocolate boxes.
(All profits to Bushfire Appeal).		 0412 103 922
Brian Moorooduc LOOKING FOR: a ride on lawn mower with a catcher AND a commercial juicer. 0427 997 554
Tina St Auburns Baby born dolls with knitted outfits $30 0412 774 551
Julie Thomastown Three seater couch, Midnight steel blue suede $140
Wooden dining room table with four chairs $150
Bench press $230		 0413 043 136
Janette Mulgrave Mini entertainment system as new $120 0432 349 780
Lorraine Wantirna South Two seater sofa and armchair $950
Recliner lift chair $100
Prep care adjustable chair $195		 0400 501 759
Mary Werribee LOOKING FOR: Shower chair with arms in the Werribee area 9741 3289
Kevin Mentone FREE:
Reclining electric bed and mattress.
Single bed and mattress.
Double mattress		 0439 583 612
Angela Altona Blue-ray player with HDMI cable $80
24-inch flat screen TV $30		 0410 401 306
Veronica Altona Fridge cooler $150
Two tan vinyl armchairs $40each
New black vinyl recliner $250		 0492 882 292
Jean Ringwood LOOKING FOR: Outside table and chairs in timber. 0402 345 616
Graham Werribee LOOKING FOR: Kids building blocks. 400 883 765
