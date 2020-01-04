Buy, Swap Sell – January 5
|Graham
|Safety Beach
|Electric hedge trimmer, stainless steel hot plate, a set of lawn bowls
(All profits to Bushfire Appeal)
|0414 670 566
|Meg
|Clifton Hill
|Garage Sale in Clifton Hill.
5/17 John Street Clifton Hill
(All profits to Bushfire Appeal)
|0401953615
|Noel
|North Ringwood
|Compressor, two rolls of air hose, three staple guns and six boxes of staples.
|0418 393 898
|Angela
|Mt Martha
|Unused chocolate boxes.
(All profits to Bushfire Appeal).
|0412 103 922
|Brian
|Moorooduc
|LOOKING FOR: a ride on lawn mower with a catcher AND a commercial juicer.
|0427 997 554
|Tina
|St Auburns
|Baby born dolls with knitted outfits $30
|0412 774 551
|Julie
|Thomastown
|Three seater couch, Midnight steel blue suede $140
Wooden dining room table with four chairs $150
Bench press $230
|0413 043 136
|Janette
|Mulgrave
|Mini entertainment system as new $120
|0432 349 780
|Lorraine
|Wantirna South
|Two seater sofa and armchair $950
Recliner lift chair $100
Prep care adjustable chair $195
|0400 501 759
|Mary
|Werribee
|LOOKING FOR: Shower chair with arms in the Werribee area
|9741 3289
|Kevin
|Mentone
|FREE:
Reclining electric bed and mattress.
Single bed and mattress.
Double mattress
|0439 583 612
|Angela
|Altona
|Blue-ray player with HDMI cable $80
24-inch flat screen TV $30
|0410 401 306
|Veronica
|Altona
|Fridge cooler $150
Two tan vinyl armchairs $40each
New black vinyl recliner $250
|0492 882 292
|Jean
|Ringwood
|LOOKING FOR: Outside table and chairs in timber.
|0402 345 616
|Graham
|Werribee
|LOOKING FOR: Kids building blocks.
|400 883 765