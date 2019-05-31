Buy Swap and Sell – June 1

Advertisement
|Kon
|Morwell
|Surf Ski – $200
|0408 351 297
|Linda
|Wheelers Hill
|Trampoline – $300
|0404 938 176
|Jerry
|Nottinghill
|Fridge – $100
Washing machine – $free
|0414 607 929
|Leo
|Lancefield
|LOOKING – old petrol station items
|5422 2222
|Joe
|East Bentley
|Table cover oval – $15
Single bed set – $15
Portable electric stove – $25
|9503 8686
|Helen
|Mitchem
|Dining suite with 9 seats – $150
|9874 0809
|Lindsey
|Boxhill
|Nixon camera – $400
|0457 663 930
|Rance
|Blackburn
|Silver ring with opal – $200
Watch – $120
|0468 444 251
|Joe
|Melton
|LOOKING – Lounge suite
|0407 148 184
|Phillip
|Pascoe Vale
|3 dog beds – $depending
|0410 980 556
|Robert
|Hampton Park
|LOOKING – Computer
|0402 818 261
|Albert
|Altona
|Bedroom suite – $1800
|0418 99 99 33
|Jeff
|Mt Waverley
|LOOKING – Coles and Woolworth Cards
|0408 374 172
|Steve
|Kilmore
|LOOKING – Bails of hay
|0458 855 928
|Martin
|Wondon North
|Wood heater – $300
Air conditioner – $50
|0418 175 104
|Morris
|Templestowe
|3 Wardrobes – $500
Golf bag – $200
Electric golf buggy – $200
|0477 020 322
|George
|South Melbourne
|Digging bottles – $195
LOOKING – 45 records and stacker
|0407 836 436
|Mariam
|Raising funds @ 319 Thompsons Road,
Templestowe Lower
8:30am START
|Michael
|Richmond
|2 pennies – 1864 and 1948 – $offer
|0478 57 27 07
|Dianne
|Lysterfield
|Single bedroom suite – $100
Sewing cabinet – $150
Queen size bed and base – $200
|9759 6179
|Jan
|Tyabb
|LOOKING – 26” Ladies bike
|5977 4350