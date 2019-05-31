3AW
Buy Swap and Sell – June 1

3 hours ago
Darren James
Buy Swap Sell

Want a bargain? Got a bargain? Tune in with Darren James from 6am Saturday and Sunday.

HOUSE RULES

Phone 96 900 693 between 6-7am Saturdays and Sundays

Garage sales, fetes and events can be emailed to djames@3aw.com.au.

Darren doesn’t read out faxed or emailed items, he only reads events such as garage sales and fetes.

  • Each caller can sell a maximum of 3 items
  • Callers can only be on once every 4 weeks
  • Callers can only sell cars that are over 20 years old.
  • No animals of any kind can be advertised for sale or given away
Kon Morwell Surf Ski – $200 0408 351 297
Linda Wheelers Hill Trampoline – $300 0404 938 176
Jerry Nottinghill Fridge – $100
Washing machine – $free		 0414 607 929
Leo Lancefield LOOKING – old petrol station items 5422 2222
Joe East Bentley Table cover oval – $15
Single bed set – $15
Portable electric stove – $25		 9503 8686
Helen Mitchem Dining suite with 9 seats – $150 9874 0809
Lindsey Boxhill Nixon camera – $400 0457 663 930
Rance Blackburn Silver ring with opal – $200
Watch – $120		 0468 444 251
Joe Melton LOOKING – Lounge suite 0407 148 184
Phillip Pascoe Vale 3 dog beds – $depending 0410 980 556
Robert Hampton Park LOOKING – Computer 0402 818 261
Albert Altona Bedroom suite – $1800 0418 99 99 33
Jeff Mt Waverley LOOKING – Coles and Woolworth Cards 0408 374 172
Steve Kilmore LOOKING – Bails of hay 0458 855 928
Martin Wondon North Wood heater – $300
Air conditioner – $50		 0418 175 104
Morris Templestowe 3 Wardrobes – $500
Golf bag – $200
Electric golf buggy – $200		 0477 020 322
George South Melbourne Digging bottles – $195
LOOKING – 45 records and stacker		 0407 836 436
Mariam Raising funds @ 319 Thompsons Road,
Templestowe Lower
8:30am START
Michael Richmond 2 pennies – 1864 and 1948 – $offer 0478 57 27 07
Dianne Lysterfield Single bedroom suite – $100
Sewing cabinet – $150
Queen size bed and base – $200		 9759 6179
Jan Tyabb LOOKING – 26” Ladies bike 5977 4350
