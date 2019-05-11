Advertisement
Buy Swap Sell – May 12
Want a bargain? Got a bargain? Tune in with Darren James from 6am Saturday and Sunday.
HOUSE RULES
Phone 96 900 693 between 6-7am Saturdays and Sundays
Garage sales, fetes and events can be emailed to djames@3aw.com.au.
Darren doesn’t read out faxed or emailed items, he only reads events such as garage sales and fetes.
- Each caller can sell a maximum of 3 items
- Callers can only be on once every 4 weeks
- Callers can only sell cars that are over 20 years old.
- No animals of any kind can be advertised for sale or given away
|Tony
|Werribee
|Caravan Viscount 1970 – $3000
1992 Mitsubishi Van – $2000
|0449 6 03216
|Helen
|Geelong
|Set of wheels – $450
Lawn mower – $140
|0435 813 228
|Joe
|Wallan
|Engierning light 240v – $2100
Small Fridge – $150
Electric arms for gate – $200
|0400 190 249
|Penny
|Malvern
|Canon Camera – $50
|0409 101 138
|Kevin
|Cheltenham
|LOOKING – bar fridge
|9583 6981
|Ben
|Mornington Peninsula
|LOOKING – Amazon kindle keyboard
|0412 328 718
|Michael
|Kingsbury
|2 number plates – $offer
|0428 509 502
|Niki
|Glen Waverley
|Wooden single bed – $50
|0421 977 966
|Rob
|Mt Martha
|Hand hoist for 4WD – $200
|0428 383 029
|Paul
|Whittlesea
|LOOKING – off set disc plow
|0400 19 20 36
|Maureen
|Burwood East
|Black wicker lounge – $100
|040 181 30 41
|Glen
|Coburg North
|Antique furniture
|0417 5000 77
|Noel
|Mooroolbark
|LOOKING – Cargo blind for 2005 X trail
|9727 2653
|Russell
|Mt Martha
|LOOKING – Play issue Carlton Jumper
|0411 739 139
|Margaret
|Riddells Creek
|indoor / outdoor heater – $350
Electric scooter – $1800
|0498 101 008
|Jean
|Ringwood
|Honeycomb rocks – $free
|040 23 456 16
|Valerie
|St Leonards
|King mattress and base – $75
Small table and chairs – $40
|044 783 3073
|Chris
|Lalor
|Space heater – $100
|0409 02 9643
|Georgina
|Essendon
|Dinner set – $299
|0438 319 607
|Christine
|Croydon South
|2 Single beds – $30 both
|0447 361 016
|John
|Ivanhoe
|Mercede Benz 1983 – $25 000
|0418 564 082
|Annette
|Croydon
|Electric lawn mower – $60
Wall hanging – $30
|0409 963 325
|Pat
|Tickets to Festival of Speed in UK – $400
|0400 06 1235
|Glen (was on earlier)
|11 Matlock Crt. Jan Juc
|Free firewood, bricks and decking
|0417 5000 77