3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Buy Swap Sell – May 12

4 hours ago
Darren James
Buy Swap Sell

Want a bargain? Got a bargain? Tune in with Darren James from 6am Saturday and Sunday.

HOUSE RULES

Phone 96 900 693 between 6-7am Saturdays and Sundays

Garage sales, fetes and events can be emailed to djames@3aw.com.au.

Darren doesn’t read out faxed or emailed items, he only reads events such as garage sales and fetes.

  • Each caller can sell a maximum of 3 items
  • Callers can only be on once every 4 weeks
  • Callers can only sell cars that are over 20 years old.
  • No animals of any kind can be advertised for sale or given away
Tony Werribee Caravan Viscount 1970 – $3000
1992 Mitsubishi Van – $2000		 0449 6 03216
Helen Geelong Set of wheels – $450
Lawn mower – $140		 0435 813 228
Joe Wallan Engierning light 240v – $2100
Small Fridge – $150
Electric arms for gate – $200		 0400 190 249
Penny Malvern Canon Camera – $50 0409 101 138
Kevin Cheltenham LOOKING – bar fridge 9583 6981
Ben Mornington Peninsula LOOKING – Amazon kindle keyboard 0412 328 718
Michael Kingsbury 2 number plates – $offer 0428 509 502
Niki Glen Waverley Wooden single bed – $50 0421 977 966
Rob Mt Martha Hand hoist for 4WD – $200 0428 383 029
Paul Whittlesea LOOKING – off set disc plow 0400 19 20 36
Maureen Burwood East Black wicker lounge – $100 040 181 30 41
Glen Coburg North Antique furniture 0417 5000 77
Noel Mooroolbark LOOKING – Cargo blind for 2005 X trail 9727 2653
Russell Mt Martha LOOKING – Play issue Carlton Jumper 0411 739 139
Margaret Riddells Creek indoor / outdoor heater – $350
Electric scooter – $1800		 0498 101 008
Jean Ringwood Honeycomb rocks – $free 040 23 456 16
Valerie St Leonards King mattress and base – $75
Small table and chairs – $40		 044 783 3073
Chris Lalor Space heater – $100 0409 02 9643
Georgina Essendon Dinner set – $299 0438 319 607
Christine Croydon South 2 Single beds – $30 both 0447 361 016
John Ivanhoe Mercede Benz 1983 – $25 000 0418 564 082
Annette Croydon Electric lawn mower – $60
Wall hanging – $30		 0409 963 325
Pat Tickets to Festival of Speed in UK – $400 0400 06 1235
Glen (was on earlier) 11 Matlock Crt. Jan Juc Free firewood, bricks and decking 0417 5000 77
Darren James
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332