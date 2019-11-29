3AW
Buy Swap Sell – November 30

8 hours ago
Darren James

Want a bargain? Got a bargain? Tune in with Darren James from 6am Saturday and Sunday.

HOUSE RULES

Phone 96 900 693 between 6-7am Saturdays and Sundays

Garage sales, fetes and events can be emailed to djames@3aw.com.au.

Darren doesn’t read out faxed or emailed items, he only reads events such as garage sales and fetes.

  • Each caller can sell a maximum of 3 items
  • Callers can only be on once every 4 weeks
  • Callers can only sell cars that are over 20 years old.
  • No animals of any kind can be advertised for sale or given away

 

Name Suburb Buying, swapping, selling Phone
Ralph Laverton Selling baby’s pram $100, super 8 equipment ($30), buying a kayak trailer, around 4m long. 0432 174 400
Pauline Glenroy Selling 8 packs of window locks $120 for the lot of $25 each. 0409 166 390
Lynn Balwyn Selling an lawn edger $200, freedom tent $250, submersible pump $30 0437 037 352
James Melton South Table 150cmx90cm with 4 chairs $45 0414 691 891
Anne Bentleigh East Selling dining table and chairs $250, wooden ladder $80 and wrought iron gates $80 0411 845 045
Chris South Morang Boat $3500 0409 949 650
Maria Frankston Selling a shade sail $600, 6 dining chairs $45 9783 5549
Bruce Altona Meadows Selling girls bike $35, folding iron $30, giving away two garage tables 9369 7892
Shirley Bacchus Marsh Selling an old record player $50, glass display cabinet with 10 porcelain dolls $250, a stock cage $500 0418 302 463
Peter Doreen Giving away garden rocks 0422 801 857
John Mt Martha Selling a roof rack for a Holden Cruise $50 0400 243 898
Jillian Mitcham Selling washing machine $500 ONO, 2 stools $50 each, mirror $100 0407 559 335
Nancy East Kew Selling potted plants and succulents (Various prices), Maple Corner table $50 ONO, stainless steel pots $30-40 each 9859 3477
Irene Cranbourne Nth Selling a transformer ladder $300, king size single bed $300, antique fireplace with cast iron inset $150 0404 947 857
Peter Ringwood East Selling a 1976 LT Celica $19,000 0477 155 774
Neville East Burwood Selling a kitchen table $100, 3 walkers ($25 each and $20 for the aluminium ones) 9803 3796
Michelle Tarneit Selling Hospital bed $900 ONO, dining table $450 0414 366 355
Gail Malvern Selling antique pine dresser $3000 ONO, 2000 Olympics Memorabilia raincoats $80 each or $100 for both, 4 bar stools $120 each or $360 for four 0419 318 521
June Gowanbrae Selling plain white dinner set for 6 people 45 pieces $40, top loader washing machine $100, canvas annex and poles $250 ONO 0417 999 224
