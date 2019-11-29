Buy Swap Sell – November 30

Advertisement
HOUSE RULES
Phone 96 900 693 between 6-7am Saturdays and Sundays
- Each caller can sell a maximum of 3 items
- Callers can only be on once every 4 weeks
- Callers can only sell cars that are over 20 years old.
- No animals of any kind can be advertised for sale or given away
|Name
|Suburb
|Buying, swapping, selling
|Phone
|Ralph
|Laverton
|Selling baby’s pram $100, super 8 equipment ($30), buying a kayak trailer, around 4m long.
|0432 174 400
|Pauline
|Glenroy
|Selling 8 packs of window locks $120 for the lot of $25 each.
|0409 166 390
|Lynn
|Balwyn
|Selling an lawn edger $200, freedom tent $250, submersible pump $30
|0437 037 352
|James
|Melton South
|Table 150cmx90cm with 4 chairs $45
|0414 691 891
|Anne
|Bentleigh East
|Selling dining table and chairs $250, wooden ladder $80 and wrought iron gates $80
|0411 845 045
|Chris
|South Morang
|Boat $3500
|0409 949 650
|Maria
|Frankston
|Selling a shade sail $600, 6 dining chairs $45
|9783 5549
|Bruce
|Altona Meadows
|Selling girls bike $35, folding iron $30, giving away two garage tables
|9369 7892
|Shirley
|Bacchus Marsh
|Selling an old record player $50, glass display cabinet with 10 porcelain dolls $250, a stock cage $500
|0418 302 463
|Peter
|Doreen
|Giving away garden rocks
|0422 801 857
|John
|Mt Martha
|Selling a roof rack for a Holden Cruise $50
|0400 243 898
|Jillian
|Mitcham
|Selling washing machine $500 ONO, 2 stools $50 each, mirror $100
|0407 559 335
|Nancy
|East Kew
|Selling potted plants and succulents (Various prices), Maple Corner table $50 ONO, stainless steel pots $30-40 each
|9859 3477
|Irene
|Cranbourne Nth
|Selling a transformer ladder $300, king size single bed $300, antique fireplace with cast iron inset $150
|0404 947 857
|Peter
|Ringwood East
|Selling a 1976 LT Celica $19,000
|0477 155 774
|Neville
|East Burwood
|Selling a kitchen table $100, 3 walkers ($25 each and $20 for the aluminium ones)
|9803 3796
|Michelle
|Tarneit
|Selling Hospital bed $900 ONO, dining table $450
|0414 366 355
|Gail
|Malvern
|Selling antique pine dresser $3000 ONO, 2000 Olympics Memorabilia raincoats $80 each or $100 for both, 4 bar stools $120 each or $360 for four
|0419 318 521
|June
|Gowanbrae
|Selling plain white dinner set for 6 people 45 pieces $40, top loader washing machine $100, canvas annex and poles $250 ONO
|0417 999 224