Buy, Swap & Sell, Saturday February 23

Want a bargain? Got a bargain? Tune in with Darren James from 6am Saturday and Sunday.

HOUSE RULES

Phone 96 900 693 between 6-7am Saturdays and Sundays

Garage sales, fetes and events can be emailed to djames@3aw.com.au.

Darren doesn’t read out faxed or emailed items, he only reads events such as garage sales and fetes.

Each caller can sell a maximum of 3 items

Callers can only be on once every 4 weeks

Callers can only sell cars that are over 20 years old.

No animals of any kind can be advertised for sale or given away

1. Faye – Bonbeach – Selling a solar outdoor shower 0415 648 177

2. Pauline – Glenroy – Selling a rock cooler (car fridge with AM/FM stereo) for $10, Micro hi-fi CD player with detachable speakers for $15, 55-inch rear projection television with remote control and instruction book. Free to anyone 0409 166 390

3. Liz – 4 Beckett Court, Lower Plenty Garage Sale 0408 294 542

4. Anthony – West Footscray – Selling a panasonic CD stereo system for $200 (bought for $400)

0478 930 750

5. Karen – Sunshine – Selling two tickets to the Whitney Houston tribute show on Wednesday April 10th 8pm. $70 for two. 0417 555 035

6. Terry – Essendon – Selling a coffee table ($20) and a corner tv unit ($40) or both for $50. 0413 552 516

7. Leo – Lancefield, – Wanting to buy old petrol station items 5422 2222

8. Lynette – Mornington – Selling a round walnut table with a centre leg, 4 chairs $350 the lot. Pink cane girls dressing table $65. Four alfresco steel frame chairs with upholstery seats $160 0421 310 139

9. Peter – Chadstone – Paper shredder ($40), safe and sound car seats ($50), prickly pears ($3 kilo). 0412 803 208.

10. Rosa – Rowville – Selling a dark brown leather reclining chair in good condition for $500 for her friend Theresa. Theresa’s number is 0406 876 213

11. David – Croydon – Outdoor garden setting for $100. 0408 367 137

12. Cheryl – Noble Park – Apple iPhone SE5 for $100. 0404 648 919

13. Michelle – Yarra Valley – One retro fridge freezer $50. 0409 394 450

14. Fred – St Albans – ’51 Morris Minor ($6000), 1970 VW ($4000), Mulcher ($35) 0412 785 990

15. Dawn – Forest Hill – Plants to Sell and want some to buy 9878 7679

16. Heather – Summerville – Selling 2 boats. One is $1100, one is $1600 and a motor for $400. 0477 704 715

17. James – Melton South – Selling one enamel bath for $25, one fibreglass for $20, or both for $30. 0414 691 891

18. Rennie – Werribee – Caravan for $3,500, Mitzubishi Van $2000, and wants to buy a bunk bed 9741 8751

19. Allen – Drouin – Selling a tractor $25,000. 0418 343 269

20. Sophie – Richmond – Selling two sets of Harry Potter Robes size large and two Griffyndor ties ($90 each) (must get both tie and robe) 0410 486 915

21. Betty – Geelong – Selling an oceangoing yacht. Want $70,000, but it is negotiable 0408 102 669

22. Philip – Chadstone – Selling Morris Minor Car – price unknown – call 0414722914