Calder Freeway closed out-bound after truck crashes down embankment and into creek

Rescue crews have worked for more than two hours to free a truck driver trapped in his vehicle after it crashed down an embankment and rolled into a creek at Malmsbury.

Paramedics were called to the smash at about 5.30am.

The driver, a man in his 30s, has been airlifted to the Royal Melbourne Hospital with lower body injuries.

He is in a stable condition.

All out-bound lanes on the Calder Freeway are closed from Malmsbury East Road in Malmsbury to the Pyrenees Highway in Elphinstone.

Drivers are advised to travel through Malmsbury and Taradale and return to the Calder Freeway via the Pyrenees Highway.