Hard lockdown to end for eight public housing towers as hotspot building emerges

The North Melbourne public housing block at 33 Alfred Street has emerged as a coronavirus hotspot.

More than 10 per cent of residents have tested positive to COVID-19.

The Victorian Government announced on Thursday that every resident in that building would be required to self-isolate for the next 14 days.

The hard lockdown at the other eight public housing blocks will end by midnight.

There are no confirmed cases at 9 Pampas Street, or 159 Melrose Street.

Those buildings will move to stage 3 restrictions, like the rest of Melbourne, at 5pm.

12 Sutton Street, 76 Canning Street, 12 Holland Court, 120 Racecourse Road, 126 Racecourse Road and 130 Racecourse Road will move to stage 3 restrictions at midnight.

159 positive tests in total have been recorded at the public housing flats.

“If you can be pleased in this situation, I’m pleased that only one tower has really tested badly,” Mark Feenane, CEO of the Victorian Public Tenants Association told 3AW Drive.

Emma King, Chief Executive Officer of the Victorian Council of Social Service, said police needed to be withdrawn from the towers and a public health response initiated.

“We need people who are living on the housing estate treated the same way that we would all be treated,” she said.

