C’mon, Victoria! Neil Mitchell launches #WhatWeNeedToDo campaign

We’re all sick of lockdown.

It feels unfair. But now isn’t the time to dwell or fight.

It’s time to beat this virus.

That’s the only way our lives return to normal.

Neil Mitchell last week asked listeners to help rally support and get Victorians on the same page, and one advertising expert to it to the the next level and has helped Neil launch the #WhatWeNeedToDo campaign.

Click PLAY to watch the TV commercial

A website has also been launched here.

Thanks to Michael Burrows from Brand Music for writing the song and bringing it all together.

Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton was among the first people to support the campaign

How do you help?

SPREAD THE WORD. Rally your friends and family.

Take a photo of you doing the ‘W’ sign like Neil above and Heidi below and share it to social media.