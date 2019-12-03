Coburg sex attack: Man arrested over jogger assault along Merri Creek

(Image: Nathan Templeton / Sunrise)

A young man has been arrested after a jogger was attacked while running along a creek trail in Melbourne’s north overnight.

The woman was allegedly attacked and sexually assaulted while running along the Merri Creek trail in Coburg on Tuesday evening.

Detectives from the Sexual Crime Squad were told a woman was grabbed from behind as she jogged.

She was able to make her way to a nearby food outlet, where she raised the alarm and the offender fled.

The victim was later taken to a hospital.

Police this morning revealed a Coburg man, 25, has been arrested over the incident.

He was nabbed in Carlton about 1.30am and is currently assisting police with their enquiries.

Detectives have been at the scene throughout the night and this morning, combing the area for evidence.

