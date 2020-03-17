Coronavirus: Tough new crowd limits expected to be announced today

Image: Brook Mitchell / Stringer

Tougher new limits on crowds, which may force the closure of pubs, bars, cinemas and eateries, are expected to be announced today as the fight against COVID-19 ramps up.

Australia’s coronavirus cabinet, made up of Prime Minister Scott Morrison and state and territory leaders, met last night to consider the next steps the nation will take.

The country’s next phase in the battle against the virus is expected to include a ban on gatherings of more than 100 people.

It comes after a ban on gatherings of more than 500 people came into effect on Monday.

A second round of financial assistance to help households survive the downturn is expected to be announced today.

Aged care homes may also be locked down.

The federal government last night urged Australians abroad to return home as soon as possible, prompting many to speculate Australia’s borders will soon be closed.