COVID-19 latest: 20 new local cases recorded in Victoria
Victoria recorded 20 new locally-acquired COVID-19 cases yesterday.
Five of the cases were in quarantine while infectious.
It comes after a run of days where only one new local case, or none at all, were in quarantine while infectious.
All of the new cases are linked to existing cases.
There were 34,982 test results received in Victoria yesterday, and 22,670 vaccine doses administered.
