3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • COVID-19 latest: Melbourne man tests..

COVID-19 latest: Melbourne man tests positive after returning home from Sydney

3 hours ago
CORONAVIRUS LATEST
coronavirus

A Melbourne man who visited Sydney on the weekend has tested positive to COVID-19.

The man visited his daughter’s house in what was then a green zone in Sydney on Saturday night, and returned to Melbourne on Sunday evening.

He began showing symptoms on Tuesday evening and was tested yesterday.

Health Minister Martin Foley said “we expect there will be new exposure sites listed shortly”.

The man took public transport from the airport to his home in Oakleigh.

The man works in a customer facing role at a Sandringham dry cleaner, which is expected to be listed as an exposure site.

One primary close contact, a colleague, has been identified so far.

Meanwhile, Victoria recorded one local case of COVID-19 yesterday. That case is a man connected with the Kings Park apartment complex in Southbank and has been quarantining for his infectious period.

From 1am tomorrow, all of Greater Sydney and Wollongong will be classified as red zones by Victoria.

CORONAVIRUS LATEST
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332