COVID-19 latest: Melbourne man tests positive after returning home from Sydney

A Melbourne man who visited Sydney on the weekend has tested positive to COVID-19.

The man visited his daughter’s house in what was then a green zone in Sydney on Saturday night, and returned to Melbourne on Sunday evening.

He began showing symptoms on Tuesday evening and was tested yesterday.

Health Minister Martin Foley said “we expect there will be new exposure sites listed shortly”.

The man took public transport from the airport to his home in Oakleigh.

The man works in a customer facing role at a Sandringham dry cleaner, which is expected to be listed as an exposure site.

One primary close contact, a colleague, has been identified so far.

Meanwhile, Victoria recorded one local case of COVID-19 yesterday. That case is a man connected with the Kings Park apartment complex in Southbank and has been quarantining for his infectious period.

From 1am tomorrow, all of Greater Sydney and Wollongong will be classified as red zones by Victoria.