COVID-19 latest: Victoria records lowest new case figure in more than five weeks

3 hours ago
CORONAVIRUS LATEST

Victoria has recorded the lowest daily number of new COVID-19 cases in more than five weeks.

In the past 24 hours, 179 new coronavirus cases have been detected.

It’s the lowest daily figure since July 13.

Sadly, nine people have died with COVID-19.


NEW CASES THIS WEEK:
August 15: 303
August 16: 279
August 17: 282
August 18: 222
August 19: 216
August 20: 222
TODAY: 179

