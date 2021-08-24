COVID-19 latest: Victoria records 45 new local cases

Victoria recorded 45 new locally-acquired cases of COVID-19 yesterday.

Of the new cases, nine are not yet linked to current outbreaks.

Only 17 cases were in quarantine for their entire infectious period, while 28 were infectious in the community.

It was a big day for testing and vaccination yesterday, with 53,321 test results received and 31,629 vaccine doses administered.

There are now more than 760 exposure sites on the Health Department’s list.

SEE THE FULL LIST OF EXPOSURE SITES HERE.