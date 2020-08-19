3AW
COVID-19 latest: Victoria records fifth consecutive daily total under 300

2 hours ago
CORONAVIRUS LATEST

Victoria has recorded another 240 cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours.

Today’s figure is slightly higher than yesterday’s figure of 219 and Tuesday’s figure of 222.

But, it’s the fifth consecutive day the state has recorded new case numbers under 300.

Another 13 people have died with COVID-19.

The new deaths bring the coronavirus death toll in the past seven days to 101.

