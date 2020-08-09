COVID-19 latest: Victoria records deadliest day yet, but lowest new case figure in over a week
Victoria has had its deadliest day of the coronavirus pandemic so far.
Another 19 Victorians have died with coronavirus.
The new fatalities bring the state’s death tally to 229.
It comes as Victoria recorded another 322 cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.
It’s the lowest number of fresh cases recorded on any day since July 29.
From today, daily coronavirus figures will be released on Twitter.
