Cranbourne man scares off home invader with a bat

A Cranbourne man has thwarted an attempted burglary in his home.

The victim heard an intruder break into his Chochrane Street home at about 11.20pm.

Police have been told the victim went to investigate, and found the intruder wearing a balaclava and holding his car keys.

He confronted the intruder with a bat, scaring him off.

The victim was not injured during the incident.

The intruder left empty-handed.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au