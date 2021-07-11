3AW
‘Crazy’ crowds pack Lygon Street as Italy wins Euro 2020

3 hours ago
Ross and Russel & Neil Mitchell
Lygon Street celebrates

Soccer fans have flocked to Lygon Street in their thousands to watch Italy beat England in a nail-biting penalty shoot out.

Today reporter Izabella Staskowski said crowds were shoulder-to-shoulder.

“It is impossible to park anywhere within kilometres of Lygon Street right now,” she told Ross and Russel.

“It’s crazy how many people are here.”

3AW Breakfast panel operator, Damian Tardio, took the day off to go to Lygon Street and support Italy.

“What have the Romans ever done for us?! Well they’ve won the Euro for the first time in 53 years!,” he told Ross and Russel.

Press PLAY below to hear Damo celebrating the win

Co-owner of the University Cafe on Lygon Street, Lara Ferraro, says the vibe on the street is “just fantastic”.

“Our Italian culture is about happiness, people, food and soccer!,” she said.

“It’s just a feeling of happiness. It’s just so happy after what Victoria endured last year it’s just so nice.

“A lot of people are walking the streets, a lot of people going to work and caught up in the happiness. Lots of flags and lots of car horns.

“The feeling is fantastic.”

Press PLAY below to hear more about the celebrations on Lygon Street

Sports
